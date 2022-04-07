Sabyasachi collaborates with Starbucks for limited edition designer mugs

A designer who always has something up his sleeve is Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ace Indian designer who is known for his Indian luxury bridal collection has time and again left fans surprised with his designs and has always tried to do something new.

Sabya is also famous for his collaborations. So far, a few of his noteworthy ones include a collaboration with Christian Louboutin for a line of limited edition shoes, with Asian Paints for wallpaper, with a cosmetic brand for lipsticks, with H&M for affordable fashion and Bergdorf Goodman New York for jewellery.

Adding to his collaboration kitty, Sabyasachi has now collaborated with Starbucks coffee. What we know so far, is that this collaboration drops on April 12, and curated mugs with patterns designed by him, along with curated coffee will all be part of this limited-edition collection. The designer made the announcement on his Instagram with a video and a picture of him with the Starbucks mugs he designed.

Needless to say, his fans had a field day. Many comments expressed the idea about the merchandise being highly-priced, while others mentioned that they'd purchase it nonetheless since it had Sabya's branding.

Anonymous fashion watchdog account Diet Sabya on Instagram even shared an illustration by a fashion and digital illustrator to commemorate the collaboration.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you purchase it? Comment below and let us know.

