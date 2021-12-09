Sale-a-thon: Unmissable Indian weaves to shop from Amazon's Karigar Mela

Amazon Karigar Mela 2021 has hit the internet on 8th December and ends on 14th December 2021. This sale-a-thon offers a variety of magnificent handcrafted products that will remind you of the diversified culture and heritage of India. India is rich in culture and so Amazon has bought every handcrafted element under one roof. Now netizens can seal unmissable deals and take due advantage of the “SASTE SAUDE” Amazon has to offer.

Snatch a glimpse of Indian weaves from the top 5 corners of India.

1. Banarasi- Woven treasures of Varanasi

Banarasi sarees are loved by all women. And this linen Banarasi saree attracts the attention of all. It is handcrafted in India and highlights the sacred hindu culture of Banaras. Drape this saree and swing in the amazing fabric brought to you from Uttar Pradesh’s woven treasures.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 549

Buy Now

2. Ikat- Enchanting fabric with age-old technique

Odisha’s pure cotton hand woven sarees are known for their print and material of the saree. The hand woven piece of Ikat is inspired from Indonesia’s pattern textiles. The dying of fabrics, binding and altering makes this Ikat saree unmissable.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs. 1799

Buy Now

3. Jamdani- The Jewel weave of West Bengal

Jamdani is a hand woven cotton fabric originally referred to as muslin. The weaving culture of West Bengal gave birth to Jamdani lather. This Jamdani saree is extremely light in weight and is half and half dhakai cotton saree.

Price: Rs. 1999

Buy Now

4. Tant- Bengal’s older heritage handloom

Tant is one such fabric that has a fascinating history. Right from Dhaka and Murishdabad, this handloom technique has survived the Mughal era. The Tant saree is a pure cotton saree with fine premium cotton threading work and design. Bengal’s Tant saree is something you would like to add to your ethnic closet.

Price: Rs. 1800

Deal: Rs. 965

Buy Now

5. Kanchipuram- Luxe fabric with golden borders from the land of Tamil Nadu

Hindu mythology is the place where you could peep into the richness of Kanchipuram silk saree. This Kanchipuram saree has a jaw dropping golden touch perfect for any occasion.

Price: Rs. 7500

Deal: Rs. 6500

Buy Now

Drape these beauties and feel the positive vibes of not only its origin but also cultural significance. Every handloom saree has a story behind and the story is itself enough to encourage you to flaunt the hand woven masterpieces. All thanks to Amazon’s Karigar Sale to help you experience the culture of the top 5 corners of India.

Also Read: All you need to prepare delectable Christmas confections in a breezy way