Sequin dresses to dominate the dance floor on New Year's Eve

New year is here and so is the time to slide into your dancing shoes. Dancing shoes must be handy but what about your outfit? Here we are presenting to you gorgeous sequin dresses to steal the spotlight with ease. These sequin dresses will not not help you in dominating the dance floor but will make you stand out in utmost glitter, glamour and glory. Scroll down and check out your personal favourite sequin dress to shine and rock on New Year’s eve.

1. Bodycon Sequin Dress

This bodycon sequin dress will help you to want your curves. It is highly fashionable and will make you look hot chic. It is made up of velvet and embellished with sequin all over. It has a boat neck and full sleeves to make you the shining queen of the New Year party.

Price: Rs. 749

2. Sequin Dress with Ruching Detail

This sequin dress is designed for the fashion conscious you. The puff sleeves, ruched pattern, bodycon dress with square neck is everything you need to rock the dance floor in infinite glamour. Pair it stilettos or white sneakers to spic up your OOTD.

Price: Rs. 1949

3. Sequin Slit Maxi Dress

This Maxi Dress has a long slit and a deep V neck. The slit wraps around your legs and flares when you walk. The pura lycra velvet dress with embellished sequin is a perfect luxurious shimmery dress for comfortable flaunting.

Price: Rs. 2498

4. One Shoulder Sequin Dress

This dress will make you look like a true fashionista. The fitting and bodycon pattern of the dress will provide you utmost comfort while you rock on the dance floor. The dress is finely designed keeping in mind the on trend styles of the fashion industry.

Price: Rs. 850

5. Bodycon Dress with Net Puff Sleeves

This bodycon dress is made up of georgette and crepe lining. It has a stylish puff sleeve design and a collarless gathered neck. The sleeves are transparent since made up of net but plays a great role in adding drama to your overall outfit.

Price: Rs. 499

With such sequin dresses in your closet, you need no extra effort in elevating your party look. This New Year’s eve you are all set to dominate the dance floor in the most sparkling way. Slide into your dancing shoes and get ready to flaunt your curves.

