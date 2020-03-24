Sewing a button to folding a shirt right: BASIC fashion hacks to pick up while self isolating

Now that you have all that extra time on your hands, it is time to learn some hacks to save money and time in the future!

At the first sign of wear and tear, do you get rid of your clothing? Be it a button falling out, some threads coming lose, it becoming too big after a wash or even colour fading a little over time are things that happen to every person's clothes. But that does not mean they are read to be gotten rid off just yet!

While some get rid of pieces easily, for others who are attached to their outfits, it is a task. But does that mean you should wear the outfit even though it looks slightly messy and unkempt? Nope.

Now that everybody is practicing social distancing, we have nothing but time on our hands. To ensure you look your stylish best for when quarantine is over, here are some important fashion hacks you can pick up and start practicing on your own!

Sewing a button

One of the major things that is also a basic today! Truth be told, every time a button comes out, you cannot rush to get it sewed back on by a tailor. Instead, time to take matters in your own hands and practice sewing on buttons till you ace it!

Tie a tie

No, a tying a tie is not just a man's job. And even if it is, women tying on a tie is incredibly sexy as compared to when a man does it! Pick out that tie that has been sitting in your closet for too long and learn the art!

Fold a shirt

Don't you just love the feeling of unwrapping a new shirt? The precise creases in all the right places ensure it looks chic from the first wear. Instead of getting it laundered every time you wear the shirt, learn the art of doing it on your own!

Hem your jeans

Sure, trolling up leans is currently in fashion. But how long can you do it for? Rather than letting that pair sit and die out in your closet, try hemming your jeans on your own!

Fix snagged sweaters

Who doesn't love their wollens! But ever faced a problem where there was a snag in your favourite sweater, leaving a huge hole in it? Learn how to fix it asap, in time for winter and don't get rid of your cosy, comfortable ootd!

