Shimmer dresses to leave some sparkle wherever you go

Rock your shimmery avatar with the purchase of these shimmer dresses for the festive season. If ethnic wear is too mainstream for you, then slide into your stilettos by pairing it up with a flawless shimmer dress. Don’t give it a second thought, just grab and glam up your style with ease.

1. Velvet Mini Dress

Red is the new black of the season. Add some missing sparkle to your drab fashion look with the purchase of this Velvet Mini Dress. There are multiple colour options to choose from. Check them right away.

Price: Rs. 799

2. Skater Dress

This dress is truly a sequin piece with a lining design and not just sprayed with glitter. It does not prick the skin ensuring total comfort and softness. The perfect flare of the dress falls off your body beautifully.

Price: Rs. 8734

3. Sequin Slit Maxi Dress

Slit Maxi Dresses are perfect to rock prom nights and cocktail parties. The fit and flare of this dress can create wonders to your overall beauty and statement. It has a deep V neck and has a velvety fabric that compliments the split wrap.

Price: Rs. 2498

4. Bodycon Sheath Velvet Mini Dress

Ruched sleeves and boat neck are of high priority when it is the time to nail the late night chaos. This Bodycon Sheath Velvet Mini Dress has a stretchable fabric that aids to show off your curves. Pair it up with high heels and get ready to make every hair flip count.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 1099

5. Satin Shimmer Embellished Dress

Satin and shimmers are for parties and casual ceremonies. This Satin Shimmer Embellished Dress is a dress that has gold and silver sequins. The dolman sleeves add a classy element to your style and amp up your sleeve game.

Price: Rs. 4700

Shimmer dresses are like Cindrella’s shoes. They let you leave your sparkle to help your prince charming trace you. What are you waiting for? Rock your shimmery avatar with these shimmer sequin dresses and make everyone around you believe that all that glitters is YOU!

