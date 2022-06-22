15 Best short kurtas for men that resolves all of your ethnic dressing woes

Short kurtas for men are as comfortable as T-shirts but look as classy as shirts. Apart from being light in weight, they are skin-friendly. The breathable fabric like cotton and linen help you to stress harder on your style quotient. With the best perfumes at your hands and worth buying fashion accessories like watches, you can complete your Indo-Western look effortlessly. Why wear T-shirts and formal shirts during festivities, when you have the most style apparel to wear in your wardrobe? Don’t own one? No issues, we will help you pick one of the best kurtas for you. Roll your eyes over and get ready to exhale hardcore dapper vibes.

Our top picks of the best short kurtas for men

Short kurtas for men are a great alternative to T-shirts, shirts and gaudy ethnic wear. Today you have an opportunity to seize one of the most classy and comfortable short kurtas. These kurtas will keep you comfortable, trendy, stylish, classy and everything that screams out your style quotients.

Do you wish to pick some grooming essentials and footwear to complete your look? We have got you covered. Scroll down and check it out.

Here is the list of grooming essentials for men who wish to turn heads around in an ethnic style.

These grooming essentials will definitely help you to lay some impeccable styles with the best short kurta on.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best short kurtas for men keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around men belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that includes Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

We do know that ethnic wear haunts you as they prick your skin or might not deliver the desired amount of comfort. Bid adieu to your prickly ethnic wear and bring home stylish short kurtas. These short kurtas will lend you desired amount of comfort and make you stand out in glory. With a twist of Indo-Western styles, we have curated short kurtas for you. For better and quick purchasing decisions, we have divided them into three categories which are as follows.

A. Cotton short kurtas for men

B. Printed short kurtas for men

C. Stylish short kurtas for men

Let the shopping spree begin!

1. Mag Men's Casual Cotton Blend Short kurta for men

This Mag Men's Casual Cotton Blend Short kurta for men is an impeccable traditional wear for men. It has full sleeves and a button down neckline. The kurta has a regular fit style and is hand loomed with yarns of ruby silk. The smooth and soft fabric of the short kurta will lend you the look of a true dabnoir.

Why pick Mag Men's Casual Cotton Blend Short kurta for men?

This short kurta is jet black in colour and perfect to team up with denims or trousers. It is an ethnic short kurta available in a variety of colours to suit your style. It is crafted from premium quality that is easy to wash and take care of.

Price: Rs. 699

2. Twist Mens Plus Size Linen Half Sleeve Short Kurta

This Twist Mens Plus Size Linen Half Sleeve Short Kurta is a rich linen kurta that will help you look not less than a dapper. With button placket in the front and straps on the shoulder, this side cut kurta will ooze higher style statements.

Why pick Twist Mens Plus Size Linen Half Sleeve Short Kurta?

This short kurta for men is collared kurta. You can team it with churidars, denims or trousers. Since linen and cotton share the same quality, this short kurta will resolve all of your Indo-Western dressing woes.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 1,285

3. Latest Chikan Men's Cotton Regular Short Kurta

This Latest Chikan Men's Cotton Regular Short Kurta is tailored from 100 percent cotton. It has a mandarin collar and one pocket in the front. You can refresh your ethnic wardrobe with this Latest Chikan Men's Cotton Regular Short Kurta without any second thoughts.

Why pick Latest Chikan Men's Cotton Regular Short Kurta?

This short kurta for men is a perfect partner for all ethnic wear needs. It has great material, style and is worth the money. If you are looking for something that brings comfort beholding style then this is what you need.

Price: Rs. 499

4. RaGoHo Mens Cotton Stylish Casual Short Kurta

This RaGoHo Mens Cotton Stylish Casual Short Kurta is tailored from a blend of cotton and linen. It is a full sleeve short kurta for men that features a Chinese collar. Since the kurta contains linen, it adds stiffness to your ethnic wear.

Why pick RaGoHo Mens Cotton Stylish Casual Short Kurta?

This casual stylish cotton short kurta defines simplicity. And white is one such colour that fits in all occasions. Time to look dapper and elevate your style quotient with this piece of fashion.

Price: Rs. 629

5. ABH LIFESTYLE Men's Rich Cotton Blind Short Kurta

This ABH LIFESTYLE Men's Rich Cotton Blind Short Kurta is capable of drawing all attention. The pleats at the chest and the side button placket makes your personality impressive. If you possess an athletic build then this kurta will help you flaunt your curves and muscles better.

Why pick ABH LIFESTYLE Men's Rich Cotton Blind Short Kurta?

This short kurta for men is one of the most stylish kurta that every man will find perfect for ethnic festivities. This short kurta fits in the budget of every common man and a must-have ethnic wear.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 499

1. Manyavar Stylish Printed Short Kurta for Men

This Manyavar Stylish Printed Short Kurta for Men will be especially designed for men who vouch for an ethnic wear that is stylish, trendy and most importantly comfortable. This printed stylish short kurta underlines its casual and ethnic allure through its latest design.

Why pick Manyavar Stylish Printed Short Kurta for Men?

Impress everyone with your fashion sense and slay it with sway. This kurta will amp up your OOTD and keep you comfortable throughout the day. Printed fabric, comfortable fittings, latest style is all that this short kurta features.

Price: Rs. 1,499

2. Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Cotton Regular Kurta

This Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Cotton Regular Kurta features a band collar and a short button placket. It is a long-sleeved kurta that exudes a perfect Indo-Western vibe. This short kurta is one such piece of ethnic wear that looks great with denims.

Why pick Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Cotton Regular Kurta?

This short kurta keeps you cool and adds charm to your personality. It has a soft fabric and prints all over that will take your style statement up a notch.

Price: Rs. 569

3. Janasya Men's Blue Cotton Kurta

This Janasya Men's Blue Cotton Kurta will help you add a twist of class to comfort. It is crafted from cotton and features roll-up sleeves with mandarin collar. With great quality, this short kurta will help you lay some bold yet elegant styles amidst the estivites.

Why pick Janasya Men's Blue Cotton Kurta?

This short cotton kurta is a budget friendly kurta that is worth the penny. It has a regular fit type so that you won’t encounter any discomfort.

Price: Rs. 709

4. Sanwara Regular Men Short Kurta

This Sanwara Regular Men Short Kurta is a stylish ensemble that you need to vouch for without much ado. The comfortable fabric is especially designed for your skin and will lend you a trendy look.

Why pick Sanwara Regular Men Short Kurta?

With handcuffs and roll-up sleeves, this printed kurta will be your favourite pick no matter what the occasion is. It is available in multiple colours and prints to suit your style. What’s more? This short kurta fits in your budget.

Price: Rs. 716

5. SHASAK Sanganer Hand Block Printed Short Kurta for Men

This SHASAK Sanganer Hand Block Printed Short Kurta for Men features floral print. It is crafted from pure cotton. specifically designed for the modern Indian men who want to stand out in the crowd. This short kurta comes with roll-up sleeves so that you can lay bold styles in an elegant way.

Why pick SHASAK Sanganer Hand Block Printed Short Kurta for Men?

Pick this floral printed kurta for men that exhibits hand block printing techniques used by skilled artisans. This short kurta is all that you need to amp up your attire durings formal and traditional eves.

Price: Rs. 1,200

1. Mewar Mens Jacquard Straight Short Kurta

This Mewar Mens Jacquard Straight Short Kurta features a straight hem. This kurta has two pockets at the sides and a regular fit type. With side slits and mandarin collar, this jacquard short kurta looks great when paired with denims or trousers.

Why pick Mewar Mens Jacquard Straight Short Kurta?

This Mewar Mens Jacquard Straight Short Kurta is a full sleeve kurta with medium length. This short kurta will resolve all of your dressing up woes in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 999

2. Ben Martin Men's Cotton & Linen Angrakha Short Kurta

This Ben Martin Men's Cotton & Linen Angrakha Short Kurta is one of the most stylish Indo-Western kurta for men. It is tailored from a blend of cotton and linen. It features a side button placket and one pocket at the side. Full sleeves and mandarin neck style makes this short kurta an impressive piece.

Why pick Ben Martin Men's Cotton & Linen Angrakha Short Kurta?

This short kurta disseminates only and only contemporary vibes. Be it traditional festivities or semi-casual get-togethers, this one kurta lying in your wardrobe will help you stand out in glory.

Price: Rs. 599

3. Twist Mens Plus Size Linen Half Sleeve Short Kurta

This Twist Mens Plus Size Linen Half Sleeve Short Kurta is tailored from linen fabric. It is short in length and delivers everything that a man needs when it is the time to slip in something that is ethnic yet modern.

Why pick Twist Mens Plus Size Linen Half Sleeve Short Kurta?

This short kurta with collared neck style and straps at the shoulders screams out extreme Indo-Western vibes. It is a go-to ethnic wear that keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 999

4. SG LEMAN Men Short Kurta

This SG LEMAN Men Short Kurta is specially handcrafted for men who wish to rock festive seasons in style. This short kurta is crafted from cotton and has a trendy detailing in the front. The mandarin collar compliments the slant and side button plackets.

Why pick SG LEMAN Men Short Kurta?

This handcrafted piece of fashion is a solid coloured kurta that comes in plenty of colours. Team this outfit with embroidered mojaris and rock the party that you attend.

Price: Rs. 539

5. BENSTOKE Mens Silk Blend Silver Short Kurta

This BENSTOKE Mens Silk Blend Silver Short Kurta has a beautiful blend of 80 percent silk and 20 percent cotton. The straight styles, side button placket, mandarin collar neck style and full sleeves makes this short kurta a wardrobe essential.

Why pick BENSTOKE Mens Silk Blend Silver Short Kurta?

To add a dash of bling to your ethnic wardrobe, then this BENSTOKE Mens Silk Blend Silver Short Kurta deserves your attention. The shiny appearance makes it a perfect pick for participating in wedding festivities.

Price: Rs. 410

Short kurtas for men have recienced immense amounts of attention as they help men to find their comfort zone despite being ethnic.Generally, men resist sliding into heavy fabrics and shift to something that is neutral. And what’s better than choosing a short kurta? It is comfortable, ethnic like Indian wear and smart like casuals. So which short kurta are you planning to bring home?



