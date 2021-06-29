Show up to your next coffee date in the chicest style with THESE 5 fashion picks

Still postponing that coffee date with bae as you have nothing to wear? We have put together the best look with 5 simple products you must have in your wardrobe.

Bored of wearing the same casual outfit or scared of looking dull and boring? Whatever be your fear, say yes to your next coffee date because we have got you everything you need to look super stylish like a millennial chic. From shoes, earrings to cool handbags, style up with these 5 fashion picks to look your best for that much-awaited coffee date. You need not worry about going overboard or being under-dressed because these style picks suit well for the event and also is a comfy style that gels with every girl who loves to be trendy in her cosy style.

Black crop top

A criss-cross black crop top is a versatile top every girl must have in her wardrobe. You can literally pair it with any of your favourite bottoms- be it a plaid skirt or denim shorts and look fab. This long-sleeve crop top is finished with a cinched cutout back and is definitely an eye-grabber!

Price: 15.40 USD

Buy Now

High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

Don’t listen to them when they say skinny jeans are out of fashion. As a matter of fact, they never can go out of style. This exposed-button fly adds to the vintage-inspired appeal of the jeans and is a must-buy option, especially for a coffee date.

Price: 23.40 USD

Buy Now

Micro mini bag

Mini bags are the trendiest accessory to carry around and also an easy way to walk light and cosy. This bright yellow number will add a pop of colour to your moody evening date. It features glossy croc embossing and a lengthy chain strap.

Price: 25 USD

Buy Now

Hoop earrings

Don’t ditch on earrings. As you gently stroke your hair and adjust it behind your ears, it’s those pretty earrings that make this romantic moment picture perfect. Opt for a minimal and elegant choice much like these mini hoops that can never go wrong.

Price: 20 USD

Buy Now

Sexy boots

While picking your shoes, do know that boots do score extra brownie points for their sleekness and luxe touch. Especially during this rainy season, boots can be a better option in regards to style as well as functionality.

Price: 24.97 USD

Buy Now

Get ready, shop your style and show up to your date in a fancy style!

Also Read: 6 Wardrobe essentials you must-have if summer is your favourite season

Credits :Nordstorm

Share your comment ×