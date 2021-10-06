Slay with Style at Pyjama Parties: Snap these night wears with minimum 65 percent off

Pyjama parties are the only parties we can attend amidst the global pandemic. Hence, it is the time to refashion and upgrade your closet with comfy and stylish night wears. Frequent lockdowns and elevating number of COVID-19 cases, is a sign to stay back at home and slay with style in breathable pyjamas. Here is what Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 brings to you… Minimum 65 percent off all your favourite pyjamas styles and nightwears. Snap them before they are gone.

1. Myx Women Pajama Set

This two piece pajama set comes with a T-shirt and shorts. This night wear is perfect to amp up your love for breathable pajamas. This set has a soft fabric that is highly recommended for daily comfort. The printed set’s T-shirt has a round neck. On the other hand, the shorts have an elasticated waistline and hem frill detailed for extra style and comfort.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 375

2. Symbol Women Pajama Set

When you fall short for some comfy pajamas, snap this set that comes with two pajama bottoms. It has a functional detail pocket and a draw string in construct tape. The prints of these pajama bottoms never go out of style and can easily be paired with any type of T-shirt. For daily comfort, this pajama is a must have.

Price: Rs.2099

Deal: Rs. 553-1219

3. Myx Women Night Suit Set

Funky and printed pajama bottoms are loved by all but night suit sets have a different base of fan following. This night suit set featuring a short sleeve top and pants have a relaxed fit for your undisturbed sleep. This night suit is ideal for you, if you don’t prefer mix-match night wears. Soft at touch and comfortable at night, this Myx Women Night Suit Set should have some space in your closet.

Price: Rs. 2099

Deal: Rs. 558-626

4. Real Basics Women's Shorts

Pants and long length pajamas are everyone’s pick. But printed sleepwear shorts are distinctive in their own way. You can wear these shorts and pair it up with solid coloured T-shirts to slay it style. This Real Basics Women's Shorts is fabricated with good-quality cotton. The fitting is comfortable, breathable, and perfect for night or any outdoor activity.

Price: Rs.1399

Deal: Rs. 674-719

5. Eden & Ivy Women's Pyjama Set Regular Pajama

A graphic long sleeve T-shirt with printed pants takes you down the memory lane. The cotton fabric and floral prints of the pajamas are all that you need to feel nostalgic. These pyjama sets are truly of your type if you are habituated to the comfort levels that are provided. This type of night wear can sass you up at the pyjama party with utmost breathable clothing.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 483

Pyjamas can be awarded with the title of most comfortable outfit of the year in every sense. No matter how you dress up under the sun, the moon willingly waits for you to slay in your pyjama suits at night. This Amazon Great Indian Festival aids to snap some super comfy nightwear with a minimum 65 percent off. Want to attend a pyjama party? Make these nightwears yours!

