Slippers for girls: Types of slippers every modern girl must have

The warm weather is here and it is time to bring out your casual clothing. Your sartorial directives start from the ground with your feet, which you should henceforth swaddle in a decent pair of slippers. If you are a girl who likes to keep it casual yet classy, then these slippers for girls are all you need! Now you can step out in style with these super chic slippers.

Slippers for girls that are chic and comfy:

Here we have a list of slippers for girls that are so in trend.

1. Arch Support Slippers

Shapecrunch Comfort Slippers

Slippers have always been known to have a flat bottom. Most of the time, they are not known for supporting your foot and being good for your arch. If you have an issue with flat feet or another problem with your foot, then you may need to look into arch support slippers. With arch support slippers, you will find that you get much more support, and you will feel as though you are wearing a regular shoe.

2. Ballet Slippers

Crocs Women Ballet Slippers

Ballet slippers are designed for women to wear. Typically, these slippers are going to look quite a bit like a ballet shoe. They are more attractive looking than a slipper boot or a slipper sock as they have a bit more style to them. With these types of ballet slippers, the top part of the foot is exposed, but the bottom and sides are covered. The ballet slippers typically have a stretch to them which allows the slipper to conform to the foot quite easily.

3. Flip Flop

Neeman’s Eco Flip Flops

With flip flop slippers, the top of your foot will be exposed, but the bottom of your foot will be protected. These are a great option in a warmer climate where you need something to keep your feet off cold or slippery floors, but it’s too warm to wear a full booty or sock slipper. The flip flop slippers are usually relatively inexpensive as there is not much material used when making them.

4. House Slippers

Vritraz Women Indoor Slippers

House slippers can refer to a few different things, but mostly, it is a generic slipper with a very soft sole. The house slippers are built for staying indoors. Traditionally, the house slippers have a very soft bottom, and they are a bit like walking on a cushion while in your home. The house slipper is definitely a house slipper and should not be worn outdoors.

5. Slip-On Slippers

Puma Women’s Slippers

A slip-on slipper is one of the most convenient slippers to own. With the slip-on, you can quickly put your foot in and be on your way. The slip-on slippers are perfect for keeping by the door of your home and put on when you need to get the mail or you just want to keep your feet warm in the house.

6. Moccasins

Chinelo Women’s Moccasin

A moccasin is a ladies’ slipper that many women will wear around the house with pyjamas or leggings. Moccasins are a very popular slipper for women, and you will find them in many different colours and designs. The nice thing about moccasins is that you can get them in a variety of different materials. Most commonly, you will find them in suede, leather, or flannel.

7. Outdoor Slippers

Solethreads Outdoor Slippers

The outdoor slippers have the thickest sole of any of the slippers on our list. These are built for heading outside, walking the dog, meeting your girls for a casual lunch and more. The outdoor slipper is built to make sure your foot stays both warm and protected. A great combination is to keep a pair of outdoor and indoor slippers by the door. When you return from the outside, you can switch to your indoor slipper and be on your way.

8. Kolhapuri Slippers

Ladies Hub Kolhapuri Chapal

Kolhapuri slippers are Indian decorative hand-crafted and braided leather slippers that are locally tanned using vegetable dyes. Kolhapuri Chappals or Kolhapuris as they are commonly referred to are a style of open-toed, T-strap sandal, but also braided leather mules or braided leather shoe type designs are also common. They are super versatile and chic.

If you are a modern girl trying to find the perfect balance between style and comfort, then these slippers for girls mentioned above are just what you need to add to your wardrobe. These slippers will not only make a great fashion accessory, but are also super sturdy and affordable.

