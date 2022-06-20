15 Best slippers for women that are a good blend of fashion with comfort

Slippers for women never go out of fashion. They are the most preferred choice of women who are always on the go. Of course heels add the missing confidence, but no footwear can ever deliver the kind of comfort that slippers offer. Comfort, anti-skid, fashionable, good grip, no shoebites, slippers have very well managed to tick off all the boxes. Today, you have got an opportunity to bring home the most fashionable, trendy and health enhancing slippers. Be it indoor or outdoor, you will soon have the right slippers for right settings. Get ready because you are close to enliven your ‘Cinderella moments’.

Our top picks of slippers for women

In this article

1. Benefits of orthopedic slippers

2. Benefits of houseware slippers

3. Types of footwear for women

4. Slippers for women

- Orthopedic slippers

- Homewear slippers

- Fancy slippers

At times you might feel like ditching heels and sliding into slippers. For dealing with such situations and feeling, you need the right pair of slippers.The flat sole, comfort levels, grip and anti-skid technology is something that makes them distinctive, fashionable, and trendy.

With fashion and comfort together, we have jotted down all the benefits of ortho slippers so that you can make a wiser and better purchase. Following are the benefits of using orthopedic slippers

1. It provides comfort in diabetic feet, low back pain, spinal problems, corns, bunions, cracks, anesthetic foot, calcaneal spurs, calluses and heel pain.

2. It stimulates blood circulation.

3. It prevents back aches.

4. Effective blood circulation ensures that oxygen reaches every part of your body.

5. It improves mobility.

6. Orthopedic slippers prevent future foot-related problems.

7. They improve mobility.

In addition to the benefits of orthopedic slippers, we also wish to help you out the effectiveness of homewear slippers and their benefits. These slippers might look unimportant but believe us they have so much more to offer in return.

Following are the benefits of using homewear slippers.

1. They prevent colds and flu.

2. They keep your feet warm.

3. They reduce the chances of infections and fungal diseases.

4. It prevents your body from losing heat.

5. It stimulates blood circulation.

6. There are lesser chances of losing your balance as slippers provide good grip.

7. They protect your feet from bumping into sharp objects, especially furniture.

These few benefits of homewear slippers will definitely make you wonder. They are not only meant to protect your feet but also prevent health disorders. Wish to seize other types of footwear? We have got you covered.

We do know that women own infinite footwear and to resolve all of your dressing woes, we have listed down a few worth buying footwear according to your desires, personality and style. Scroll down and check it out.

So how are you planning to upgrade your style quotient? Believe us or not! Every type of footwear is the call of elegance. From anything sporty to chic, sophisticated to funky, the comfort levels delivered by slippers is unbeatable.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best slippers for women keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around women belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that includes Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

To help you make better and wiser purchasing decisions, we are here with top 15 slippers for women. While enhancing your “add to cart” experience, we choose to divide them into the below three categories.

A. Orthopedic slippers

B. Homewear slippers

C. Fancy slippers

Without much ado, let the shopping spree begin!

1. LivEasy Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Slippers

These LivEasy Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Slippers are a must have slippers for those you are looking for ultimate health benefits. These diabetic and orthopedic slippers come with memory foam. They improve blood circulation and restore lost sensations of feet due to neurotherapy.

Why pick LivEasy Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Slippers

The memory foam insoles of these slippers are highly appreciated because they take the shape of your feet. They provide relief from extreme pain and cramps. It has thick straps that avoid friction. These slippers are made up from rich milled leather that will deliver utmost comfort.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 599

2. DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT House Slipper for Women's Ortho Care

These flip flop sandals for women are ultra soft for your feet. It has an extra soft sole that is designed keeping in mind your acupressure points. The accusure points of the foot bed of these slippers provides full day comfort. It features lasered handcrafted straps for stylish look and desired fitting.

Why pick DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT House Slipper for Women's Ortho Care?

The thong of these slippers provides better grip while you walk. These slippers are extremely light in weight and medicated by doctors for diabetic patients. For uninterrupted comfort, seize these slippers for daily use.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 375

3. BATA womens Ortho Lds Slipper

These BATA womens Ortho Lds Slipper define comfort with fashion. They are orthopedic slippers that will prevent cramps and any kind of foot pain. They are stylish, comfortable and perfect for everyday use.

Why pick BATA womens Ortho Lds Slipper?

These slippers will come to your rescue if you encounter extreme foot pain or cramps. However, they are not water resistant and hence advisable to be worn at home.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 419

4. HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Slippers

These HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Slippers come with an arch support. They help to stimulate your blood circulation and are specially designed to keep all foot and lower back related aches at bay.

Why pick HEALTH FIT Extra Soft Ortho Care Diabetic & Orthopedic Slippers?

These slippers come with an insole that is feather -light, soft and flexible. The material from which these slippers have been crafted bounce back memory to give relief and comfort from all kinds of pains.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 639

5. Ortho + Rest Extra Soft Comfort Ortho Slippers

These Ortho + Rest Extra Soft Comfort Ortho Slippers have a rubber sole and are made up from antimicrobial foam. These slippers, also called flip-flops, are extremely comfortable and durable. The acupressure based footbed enhances blood circulation so that oxygen reaches every part of your body.

Why pick Ortho + Rest Extra Soft Comfort Ortho Slippers?

These slippers relieve every nerve-related pain. They are slip-resistant. The outer layer has a tread pattern to prevent slipping. Ortho + Rest Extra Soft Comfort Ortho Slippers also provides optimal support for foot and ankle.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 399

1. ILU Slipper For Women's Flip Flops

These ILU Slipper For Women's Flip Flops come with rubber soles and furry footbeds. They are fully adjustable, light in weight and comfortable. These open toe slippers are meant for household use that prevents cracking of heels.

Why pick an ILU Slipper For Women's Flip Flops?

These ILU Slipper For Women's Flip Flops are crafted from high-quality material that also absorbs sweat. These slippers will help you experience a premium feel right by seating at home. They also own high-density plush fleece insoles that take utmost care of your feet.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 449

2. DRUNKEN Slipper For Women

These slippers are meant for cold weather. You can easily slide into these slippers to feel warm just by sitting at home. If you spend maximum time in air conditioned rooms or just love frolicking in snuggly footwear, this is what you need. These slippers are light in weight and protect your feet from hitting sharp objects, especially furniture.

Why pick a DRUNKEN Slipper For Women?

These DRUNKEN Slippers For Women are extremely stylish and comfortable. On the inside, they have a long velvet and fur like material. These slippers come with a rubber sole and sweat absorbing footbed.

Price: Rs. 1,179

Deal: Rs. 490

3. United Colors of Benetton Women's Flip-Flops

These United Colors of Benetton Women's Flip-Flops are casual flat slippers crafted for women. These slippers are comfortable and define simplicity in the best way possible. These slippers are meant for indoor use and perfect for carrying out household activities with ease.

Why pick United Colors of Benetton Women's Flip-Flops?

These slippers are durable and offer good grip on slippery surfaces. These slippers are worth the penny and leave no space for complaints.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 444

4. Sparx Women's Red & Blue House Slippers

These Sparx Women's Red & Blue House Slippers are casual indoor slippers with a pop of colour. They are light in weight, soft on the feet and flexible to roam around in style. Now your tiny toe will never encounter pain as it will stay protected on Sparx Women's Red & Blue House Slippers’s soft footbed.

Why pick Sparx Women's Red & Blue House Slippers?

These Sparx Women's Red & Blue House Slippers are a perfect combination of comfort, style and workmanship. With 4.7 out of 5 stars ratings these slippers will serve you with ultimate comfort.

Price: Rs. 643

Deal: Rs. 484

5. Adidas womens Eezay Slippers

These Adidas womens Eezay Slippers come with durable rubber outsoles that offer supreme comfort. These slippers are extremely light in weight and will serve you 100 percent flexibility.

Why pick Adidas womens Eezay Slippers?

These slippers might seem costly but are worth the value. They are branded and hence no doubt on quality and durability. They are soft and comfortable, just what you need when you are back home.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 450

1. TRUBOUNCE WOMEN Slippers

TRUBOUNCE WOMEN Slippers are everything funky and stylish. If you are pondering ultra-light slippers slippers, then it is a perfect choice to make. You may experience a bounce in every step with these sporty and fashionable slippers.

Why pick TRUBOUNCE WOMEN Slippers?

These slippers have a soft cushioned sole. They are easily washable and possess a trendy style.

Price: Rs. 599

2. Sketchers womens Pop Ups - Glamathon Fashion Slippers

These Sketchers womens Pop Ups - Glamathon Fashion Slippers are glittery. The round toe style will deliver utmost grip and comfort while you walk. They are also great for monsoons.

Why pick Skechers womens Pop Ups - Glamathon Fashion Slippers?

These black jet slippers will compliment every outfit of yours seamlessly. They are easy to take on and off and also serve you with the shine that you need to put your best foot forward.

Price: Rs. 3,299

3. BATA womens Bubble X Ladies Mule Slipper

These slippers are trendy footwear crafted for the girly vibe in you. They come with adjusted straps so that you don’t come in contact with any discomfort.

Why pick BATA womens Bubble X Ladies Mule Slipper?

This comfortable pair of beauties are anti-skid in nature. They are crafted for every woman who wishes to put her best foot ward in style.

Price: Rs. 365

4. ADDA DIVA-1 Slippers

These ADDA DIVA-1 Slippers are lightweight footwear that are fashionable and super soft. These slippers will give you an additional height and upgrade your style quotient with ease.

Why pick ADDA DIVA-1 Slippers?

These slippers will give you the most comfortable walking experience. The textured footbed will make sure that you don’t encounter any shoebite.

Price: Rs. 699

5. DFR Casual Stylish Latest Fashion Flower Strap Heel Slippers

These DFR Casual Stylish Latest Fashion Flower Strap Heel Slippers relaxes your feet despite the heel height. These slippers are a good choice for women, young ladies, students, fashion girls and school teenagers.The backless shape makes the mule easy to wear and take off.

Why pick DFR Casual Stylish Latest Fashion Flower Strap Heel Slippers?

These Flower Strap Heel Slippers lightweight and breathable strap upper allows your feet to breathe.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 648

Slippers for women are never enough. Right from style, colour, structure, we need them all. So which slippers are you looking for? Fancy? Orthopedic? Homewear? Who says you need just one? Grab them all and flaunt your happy feets in style. Right from the massive collection of heels to comfortable slippers, you need them all.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

