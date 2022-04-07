Sneakers for men that are PERFECT to make a cool & funky statement

Are you a sneakerhead? Do you believe that your shoes must look as fabulous as your outfit? If yes, we agree too! Psychologically people tend to observe and remember one’s shoes and even tend to judge them for their choice of it. This is why opting for stunning sneakers is always a must! We bring to you 7 fantabulous funky and quirky sneakers for men from Amazon that can amp up your style and add oomph to your look. From running shoes to casual wear shoes, grab them all here!

Here are 7 funky sneakers for men:

If you love colourful and statement-making sneakers, you will love everything listed below. They are sure to be eye-grabbers!

1. Puma Multicolour Sneakers

These multi-colour vibrant shoes are a fabulous number that makes sure all eyes are on you. Whether you are wearing a casual all-black look or everyday sweatpants and top, these sneakers will make sure that the look isn’t boring. It features a breathable upper and foam insole that's perfect for comfort and performance.

Price: Rs 4499

2. XTEP Air Mega Shoes

Class, sass and everything sporty! These marine blue and white chunky sneakers are a statement in themselves. It is also fabricated with soft breathable textile and its synthetic leather upper provides enhanced comfort. It keeps your feet moistureless for a long time.

Price: Rs 5399

3. Lace-up Running Casual Shoes

High rise sneakers allow the shoes to have a snug fit balanced with comfort. This black and red striking number are ideal for hiking and running and its cushiony memory foam insole makes sure it's even best suited for everyday casual wear to up your style game.

Price: Rs 635

4. Leather Sports Shoes

If the modern design and grooved soles of these sporty sneakers don't capture your attention, we don't know what will! Featuring a lightweight cushioned footbed and ankle-comfort oriented design, these are a must-have in your shoe rack!

Price: Rs 1242

5. Mesh Upper Sneakers

The grey colour sneakers with a dose of neon orange are easy to wear casual sneakers perfect for daily use. The running shoes feature a memory foam insole that helps to distribute your weight across the whole of your foot and make you feel like you're walking on clouds.

Price: Rs 499

6. Funky Sneakers for Men

These funky looking chunky sneakers are a playful and sporty number that every sneakerhead loves to own. The shoes are crafted to let you strike the trendiest design of their time and they also have an ultra-thin layer of high-abrasion rubber for targeted traction.

Price: Rs 699

7. Black Chunky Shoes

If colours are your cup of coffee and if you can’t get enough black shoes, here’s a stunning chunky number that we are sure will steal your heart. The lace-up sneakers featuring memory foam insoles and slip-resistant rubber soles are a perfect blend of comfort and style that you have to buy right away!

Price: Rs 599

Shoe fetish lets you find profound joy in collecting multiple varieties of sneakers and these sneakers for men are everything funky and quirky with offbeat design elements that assure rakish style and ultimate comfort.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

