Spice up your footwear game to the maximum this winter

Winter is here and so is the time to pull out your thermal apparels and high boots. Long cardigans, puffy coats, woolen sweaters and thermal sweatshirts are easy to style but your OOTD is incomplete without spicing up your footwear game. When winters are in, bid adieu to slippers and slip ons and rather pick some classy shoes or boots. To make your footwear game chic, we have brought to you some of the unmissable footwear styles to flaunt this season.

1. Casual Stylish Heel Boot

These heel boots are meant for casual outings as well as parties. It has a balck coloured sole and a lace closure for stylish and comfortable wear. These trendy shoes compliment skirts, denims, shorts beautifully. What’s more? They are extremely light in weight and provide sheer comfort to your feet in winter.

Price: Rs. 499

Buy Now

2. Slip On Boots

Slip on boots are loved by all due to their easy to wear feature. These boots are water resistant, warm and soft. They have a classy design at the side and are anti-slip in nature. It has a zip closure that locks your feet comfortably. Now you don't have to tie and untie the laces of your shoes, slide the zip up or down and you are ready to go.

Price: Rs. 849

Buy Now

3. Peep Toed Design Boots

These boots have a low wedge heel. It provides maximum flexibility to your feet while you walk. In addition, it does not trap your toes. The kind of flexibility and comfortness provided by these boots is immeasurable.

Price: Rs. 479

Buy Now

4. Denim Boots

These denim boots have a denim-like appearance and texture. They have a rubber sole and impressive cushioning in the interior. The lace closure of the boots amp up your OOTD and aids in comfortable walking, running and dancing activities.

Price: Rs. 395

Buy Now

5. Winter Fur Shoes

These inter shoes have a flat heel and furry ankles. The cosy faux fur lining makes it a perfect pair to flaunt this winter. These shoes have a gum sole which makes it a lighter and comfortable pair. It assures 100 percent flexibility while walking or running.

Price: Rs. 790

Buy Now

We often ignore our winter to refashion or update our winter shoe closet. But this time you can add on these footwears to your winter as well as daily shoe collection. They offer utmost comfortness and flexibility throughout the day. Why expose your happy feets and trod them in dirt when you have these footwear styles lying in your shoe closet?

Also Read: 5 Winter essentials for a top notch skin care regime