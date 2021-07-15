Stay in style and make a statement by adding these 7 types of crop tops to your wardrobe

Crop tops have become a wardrobe essential for all the young ladies and here we have the crop tops that you need to have.

There are hardly any outfits that we see these days that do not feature a crop top. Crop tops have become a major wardrobe essential and every fashion lover needs to own them. Crop tops with high-waisted pants and skirts are the raging trend right this summer and we are so on board with it. Crop tops were a major trend in the 2000s and are still worn in the same way. This piece of clothing has only evolved since, giving us a chance to experiment and have a whole lot of fun with it! Here, we have different types of crop tops that are trending right now.

Bikini Crop Top

Bikini tops are very interesting to layer as well as wear as is, and one can pair them with high-waisted bottoms for a flattering and curve-emphasising look. They are absolutely perfect for summertime and beachwear.

One Shoulder Crop Top

A one-shoulder is the perfect piece to go out in, daytime and nighttime. This kind of crop top makes it very easy to style your look, whether you want to style it up or style it down. The unique asymmetry of the sleeve is fun and chic. A perfect choice for an indecisive day!

Off Shoulder Crop Top

The cottage-core aesthetic seems to be all over the internet recently and this crop top blends seamlessly with just that. The decloutage is such a sultry yet elegant part of the body and this top allows to emphasise that. It is a very beautiful kind of type, especially for brunch wear or party wear.

Baby Tee Crop Top

Baby tees are named baby tees because they are small enough to even fit a baby. They are extremely cute and will accentuate your curves and help you flaunt your midriff. You can pair these tees with high-waisted shorts or denims and some chunky sneakers.

Button Up Crop Top

Button up crop tops look super stylish and look best with fusion outfits. The cute buttons help accentuate your curves and provide a flattering fit. You can pair these tops with a cute tennis skirt and some sneakers for a sporty yet stylish look.

Peasant Crop Top

Peasant crop tops are tops that have exaggerated bishop sleeves accompanied with a flowy and breathable fabric. These tops are also a part of the cottagecore theme and look extremely aesthetic. You can pair these babies with shorts or flared pants for a more countryside look.

Boxy Fit Crop Top

These tops are the most comfortable type. They are hassle-free, simple and yet extremely effective. These crop tops make a great choice for lazy days when you do not want to make much of an effort dressing up, but still want to look stylish. These tops will let you look classy without moving out of your comfort zone.

