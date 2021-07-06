Street style 101: How to ace the trend of streetwear basics in 2021

Learn what street style is all about in 2021, and how you too can hop on this trending style in fashion!

The past few months have seen the fashion industry boom and unveil seriously chic styles to flaunt in 2021. One of the hottest trends recently has been that of street style and urban-chic gradually establishing as part of a global fashion revolution. Changing spirits and even pop culture has led the youth of today on a hunt for authenticity and a way to express their personalities freely – streetwear styles have had a huge role to play here.

What is street style?

Known to have originated in Britain and now dominating most global urban centres, street style or streetwear is a comprehensive approach to fashion that is strictly individualistic. It includes structured styles, often season-less, that can intersect or even vastly differ from mainstream trends in fashion and accessories, may take inspiration from popular or subcultures and can incorporate wearable art elements as well – anything that authentically represents the individual’s persona or even mood.

This essentially means that, contrary to popular belief, street style is not just about big sneakers and baggy tracksuits – you can mix and match your favourite styles. For instance, a major trend in street fashion today is combining casual and formal wear, and elegance with athletic or athleisure wear as an attractive tool for representing oneself. Urban chic street style has come to incorporate structured and tailored wardrobe elements that ooze a suave elegance while staying comfortable.

The best part about it – there are no rules to street style! Try out new trends, mix and match with retro elements, explore your version of street style and elevate your wardrobe along with your confidence!

Build your own look!

Trying out street style is all about sharing your personality and becoming confident enough to do so. To begin with, we are here to help you out and give you some #OOTD inspiration for street style! Here are 2 different urban-chic looks you can start with to get the hang of this trend. Let’s style together!

1. Retrospective in browns

This is a look that is undeniably retro-inspired and utilizes a special tan colour that compliments all Indian skin tones. The tailored silhouettes, especially the tapering trousers to flatter your curves scream chic city fashion! The colour coordinated white shirt and boots, and the brown trousers and sunglasses combo give the look an understated elegant appeal, and the trendy black hand-held baguette provides a stark contrast and visual break to the entire ensemble. This is ideal for when you like power dressing for the office, or if you are simply out to set the streets on fire with your chic self!

Defacto Pleated Cropped Trousers

₹ 1,443.00 - Buy Now.

Delize Ankle-length Boots

₹ 2,485.00 - Buy Now.

Outryt Collar Shirt

₹ 749.00 - Buy Now.

Scott Gradient Aviator Sunglasses

₹ 1,396.00 - Buy Now.

Lino Perros Handheld Bag

₹ 1,638.00 - Buy Now.

2. Joyfully expressive tones

This look is almost a streetwear classic! Denims and layering are the major tools to creatively express oneself within the trend of streetwear. The colours may seem daunting at first, but know that you are definitely going to make heads turn on the streets as well as the gram! The trend of using vibrant colours and #ArtInFashion combines with the laidback vibe of denims and an eccentric yet elegant blazer – creating a look that is uniquely and definitively chic! All wardrobe elements and accessories used to create this ensemble are in accordance with this year’s trends, and we just can’t resist it!

Outryt Ankle-length Straight-fit Jeans

₹ 600.00 – Buy Now.

Sneak-a-Peak Croc-Embossed Pointed-Toe Pumps

₹ 1,399.00 – Buy Now.

Baggit Textured Hobo Bag

₹ 941.00 – Buy Now.

Aks Notched Lapel Blazer

₹ 900.00 – Buy Now.

Forever New Tank Top

₹ 2,080.00 – Buy Now.

