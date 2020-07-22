Style Central: Look fashionable like Anushka Sharma with these EASY style tips

Anushka Sharma has been known for her effortless style and laid back approach to everything fashion. Here’s how you can do the same!

If you’re looking to make the most out of your boring wardrobe, ’s Instagram can serve enough inspiration. Just like every girl next door, Sharma’s wardrobe is filled with simple pieces that is enough to make a statement. When it comes to keeping things casual, she is the right person to go-to. While her wardrobe is also filled with designer creations, you can always steal a few style tips from her and we’re here to help you do just that!

A classic mini dress with a statement element goes a long way. You do not need to worry about your hairdo or makeup too much. Your dress will do all the talking and still grab eyeballs.

Even when it comes to just wearing a casual oversized tee and shorts, make sure to accessorise it well. A good bag and pair of sneakers and sunglasses can take the look a long way!

Even if you’re just chilling around in your sweats, a denim jacket can just elevate your look to a whole new level and this is a tip we absolutely love!

If you invest in a good pantsuit, that is one ensemble that can literally take you places! No matter how you style your hair or do makeup, the classic piece of clothing will always be by your side!

Now, it’s time to glam up your casual pair of jeans with an OTT shirt. This is a great style tip for days when you need to dress up but put only the minimum amount of efforts required!

If you want to go down the desi route, just invest in a simple nine-yard and switch things up with the jewellery. This is one of our most favourite desi looks by Sharma and to be honest if she offers a tour to her closet, this is the first thing we’d pick! (very less likely, but a girl can dream!)

What do you think about Anushka Sharma’s style? Let us know in the comments section below.

