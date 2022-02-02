Stylish fashion pieces under Rs 999 to add an Indo Western touch to your desi looks

Have a list of weddings and parties to attend? Then you are sure in the confusion of what to wear and how to slay the day with your style. While most celebrations in India call for ethnic outfits, you can tweak it your way with apt styling. Fashion accessories and makeup play a great deal in giving your look the wow factor you wanted. Here we bring to you curated 5 fashion pieces from Amazon that can easily be styled with your desi looks to give a western touch.

Layered minimal necklace

You must have spotted most millennials sporting this style of layered jewellery that features a contemporary design and gives a modern world look. They can be teamed up with casual kurtas or lehengas with plunging necklines to give that ethnic avatar a spin of Gen Z style.

Price: Rs 202

Golden waist belt

Cinch your waist with this stunning golden belt featuring floral cut-out details that can be easily styled up with a saree or lehenga. Belted saree looks are the ‘IT’ trend of the season and it suits all body types.

Price: Rs 337

Boots

Your shoes have a great role to play in deciding how good your overall look is! Opting for ankle boot heels with desi looks is the perfect way to give your style an edgy Indo Western tweak.

Price: Rs 499

Cat-eye glasses

Cat-eye glasses bring on swag like no other! Its part sweet, part savage essence is what seals look perfectly giving it a western world charm. No matter what outfit you are in, put on a chic pair of sunglasses to slay in style.

Price: Rs 610

Georgette Ponchos

Dupattas have become ancient. Ditch those boring pieces of fabric and elevate your sharara or lehenga looks with stunning coats or pretty poncho jackets. You can also layer it over your saree to sport a killer look.

Price: Rs 899

