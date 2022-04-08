Stylish jeans for girls from Amazon that are trendy and chic

Jeans are pants made from denim fabric that can be worn all around the year and can be teamed with Kurtis, crop tops, shirts and tank tops. It has inevitably been the go-to piece for every girl who likes to be casual, comfy yet stylish. Here we bring to you 7 stylish jeans for girls from Amazon that are super chic and trendy. From ripped jeans to distressed numbers, get your hands on all of them to upgrade your wardrobe.

Here are 7 stylish jeans for girls:

There are different varieties of jeans and apart from the usual indigo blue hue, multi-colour jeans are also winning the season’s style.

1. Stretchable Distressed Jeans

This slim-fit jeans feature a distressed design and are a cool street-core style that you can don to your college or work. The light blue colour of it highlights your pants and you can team it up with any casual tops to look uber cool!

Price: Rs 799

2. Straight Fit Jeans

Straight jeans are regular casuals that can be worn for both formal and casual events. Team it with a shirt and blazer for your official meeting and sport it with a comfy crop top for a date night look. Straight fit jeans also give your flattering silhouette.

Price: Rs 1210

3. Black Wide Leg Jeans

Wide leg jeans are a summer trend that lets you walk in style and also feel easy and breezy. It especially compliments people with rectangular and triangle body types. This high rise black wide-legged jeans are a versatile pick if you love to style up in different ways.

Price: Rs 999

4. Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans have made a comeback and this millennial favourite look is one of the uber-chic ways to look fabulous. The bootcut jeans or girls feature a figure-hugging silhouette that naturally flares out towards the ankle.

Price: Rs 1200

5. Ruffle Jeans

This ankle-length jeans feature a ruffle hem that creates an interesting movement while you walk. The fancy jeans can be teamed with a body-hugging top and styled up with bracelets, sneakers and hoop earrings for a perfect coffee date look.

Price: Rs 898

6. Coloured jeans

Very peri is a shade of purple that's the Pantone colour of the year. This coloured jeans are a trending number that will go very well with white tops. Prioritising fashion and function just the same, this pair is made of ultra-comfortable fabric that adjusts to gently hug and enhance your silhouette.

Price: Rs 999

7. Ripped Jeans

Ripped jeans have always been on trend and are a hardcore street style look with the essence of grunge style. This high waisted, stonewashed, ankle-length jeans are an ideal look for everyday casual style and it's super comfy and stylish!

Price: Rs 1499

Jeans are versatile pieces that can be worn over and over again with different tops and tees. Make sure not to wash your jeans often as it can fade the colour and also absorbs and consumes a lot of water leading to water scarcity. Grab your favourite number from the above-listed stylish jeans for girls and walk the talk in style!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

