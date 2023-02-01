15 Stylish Luxury Hats for Men to Amp Up Their Personal Style

In life, to be the jack of all trades, one needs to wear many hats - a student, professional, etc. But by getting your hands on the best luxury hats for men, you can ace all these aspects of life in style. Hats have passed the test of time and persisted as an evergreen fashion statement. They protect one’s head from environmental aggressors in addition to enhancing facial features and concealing certain imperfections. However, when we speak of luxury hats, the style quotient varies a lot from regular hats. Be it fedoras, Panama hats, bucket hats, or even something as casual as a beanie, high-end products always have unique silhouettes that dramatically upgrade your look. Besides, they are made with premium fabrics such as wool, cashmere, durable felt, plaited palm leaves, etc. In this article, we have curated a list of our top picks for hats from high-end brands to spruce up your personal style. Keep reading to find out. Our Top Picks:

Buy Now Unlike other fedora hats, this Doria 1905 hat named Caleb has a casual and carefree appearance. It gets this aesthetic owing to the matte-textured lapin felt and the gypsy-style embroidered band. The fabric’s texture makes the black hat appear a bit grayish, which looks attractive in contrast with the orange threads in the band. What makes this luxury fedora hat even better is that it is sustainably sourced and free from toxic dyes. 2. Mister Miller - Master Hatter PANAMA HAT - PORTOFINO

Buy Now Handwoven in Ecuador, this luxury men’s hat by Mister Miller - Master Hatter takes one’s imagination to a sunny seaside shack, where one can wear it while sipping on a pina colada. With a neutral tan backdrop, this hat has a contrasting black grosgrain ribbon band that enhances its symmetrical shape. It has a wide brim that protects your eyes from excess sunlight. This Panama hat looks the best when paired with a light blue/pastel-colored casual shirt with Bermuda shorts. 3. Mister Miller - Master Hatter FINCHS GYPSY OVERSIZED BAKERBOY HAT

Buy Now You can flaunt an old-school streetwear fashion by putting on this baker boy cap by Mister Miller - Master Hatter. Made with 100% wool, the flat cap is ideal for wearing in winter by pairing it with a classy overcoat, tweed muffler, and boots. When slightly tilted, you can get an aesthetic triangular side profile for a casual yet sophisticated look. If you want to amp things up with your style, you can throw this hat on over a black leather jacket and chinos, and round-rimmed glasses to create a statement. 4. Mister Miller - Master Hatter Alto Brown Panama Hat

Buy Now With its rich cacao tone and glitzy polished finish, this luxury Panama hat by Mister Miller - Master Hatter gets a cosmopolitan aesthetic. The dainty rope band fastened around the hat enhances its symmetrical appearance without making it too gaudy. What makes the hat’s design special is that you can wear it on any occasion — with a sophisticated linen suit or with a breezy beach outfit. While the earthy color adds more profundity to your natural features, the minimalistic design of the hat looks good on everyone, making it an excellent purchase. 5. LaneFortyfive MEN'S JASOO HAT IN WAXED CANVAS ORANGE

Buy Now Perfect for all seasons, you can fashion this bucket hat by LaneFortyfive with a tank top, linen shirt, sweatshirt, sporty jacket, and many other outfit choices. The oversized hat can be adjusted in several ways to suit every face shape. Made with heritage American TexWax canvas, the hat is highly durable and requires minimal care. While each Jasoo Hat is sustainably sourced and free from toxic dyes, the brand plants two trees with each of these products sold. 6. Justine Hats MEN'S FELT FEDORA

Buy Now Inspired by traditional hat-making techniques, this luxury men’s hat by Justine Hats has an off-beat take on the classic fedora. The soot-black hat is composed of a slightly heathered felt, which makes it sophisticated and casual at the same time. With a perfectly circular, straight brim, the fedora hat enhances the appearance of an angular face shape. It gives a subdued yet sharp and neat aesthetic and looks smart when paired with solid-colored fall outfits. Also, the hat is water-repellent and a good choice for a rainy day. 7. KARL LAGERFELD K/MONOGRAM GRAFFITI BUCKET HAT

Buy Now This bucket hat by Karl Lagerfeld is a snazzy pick to add a pop of color to your outfit. The hat has a black canvas with electric blue, graffiti-inspired motifs that give a remarkable contrast to the aesthetic without getting too over the top. Its textured, slightly glossy surface is wrapped with a mattified black band, which carries the brand logo. The monogram style of this hat gives you a cool, cosmopolitan look that you can flaunt when heading to a club or a concert. 8. LANVIN Designer Woolen Beanie

Buy Now Whether you’re into casual streetwear fashion or an off-beat hipster style, this designer beanie hat by LANVIN is incredible for both. Made with 100% wool, this luxury winter hat feels plushly soft and keeps you adequately warm. Its cuff has the intarsia-knit logo of the brand — you can wear it as it is for a classic look or roll up the cuff twice to unveil your hairstyle. The cool turquoise color of the hat makes it fit to pair with pastel-colored casual winter wear. 9. ORVIS Heathered-felt Hat

Buy Now The intense mocha color and classic shape of this luxury men’s hat by ORVIS make one look like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. The fedora hat is made with hazy-textured pure wool felt wrapped with a polished, monochromatic chestnut band — a sublime choice to amp up your style during winter. Besides the water-repellent main fabric, the oil-tanned leather band of the hat wicks moisture, making the hat weatherproof and perfect for all seasons. 10. KARL LAGERFELD K/IKONIK 2.0 BEANIE

Buy Now Crafted with a blend of premium quality cashmere, wool, and viscose, this beanie by KARL LAGERFELD feels soft, plush, and comfortable. This luxury winter hat for men has a stylish rib-knit design adorned with Ikonik Karl artwork (a popular NFT) sewn on its folded cuff. The beanie has a cool, edgy look that you can add to your streetwear style or even wear at the gym. This hat looks the best with a casual sweatshirt or a solid-colored t-shirt with or without a leather jacket. 11. Disney Pixar Fuzzy Fun Bucket Hat

Buy Now With a refreshing, multi-colored aesthetic of all-over prints, this cute bucket hat gives the perfect Pixar vibes. The hat has a soft, velvety texture that feels luxuriously comfortable and keeps you warm during winter. It has the Disney and Spirit Jersey logos sewn at the hem that brandishes your unique taste. To spruce up your fun and casual look, pair this hat with a solid/graphic t-shirt, denim jacket, or sweatshirt. 12. SATURDAYS NEW YORK CITY ALL TERRAIN HAT

Buy Now This nylon-blend snapback by SATURDAYS NEW YORK CITY is water-repellent and ideal for summer and monsoons. Its six-panel cut gives the cap a snug fit, while the magnetic bucket at the back makes it adjustable for different head sizes. The mesh buckram of the cap is adequately breathable while the sweatband is moisture-wicking, preventing any muggy discomfort around your head. These features of this luxury men’s snapback make it a great choice to wear at the gym, baseball field, jogging track, trek, etc. 13. KENNETH COLE I Have Issues Beanie

Buy Now Woven with advanced heat retention technology, this beanie by KENNETH COLE is remarkable for the chilly fall and winter weather. In addition, the beanie has a soft texture that feels adequately warm and comfortable. The ribbed-knit fabric adds texture and definition to the hat, which looks great when paired with a casual leather or denim jacket. Its statement embroidery graphic patch adds a stylish finishing touch to the look. To top off these benefits, the hat requires little maintenance and is machine washable. 14. Spirit Jersey Avatar: The Way of Water Bucket Hat

Buy Now This theme-based hat by Spirit Jersey has elaborate oceanic graphics that glow in the dark, making it a cool and exciting piece of merchandise. In addition, it has Avatar’s tactile logo sewn at the front in a refreshing purple color that looks monochromatic against the hat’s canvas. The hat is made with a soft, velvety cotton-blend fabric that folds easily and can be worn as you like. Also, it is a one-size-fits-all product that works well for most adults. 15. UNIQLO UV Protection Denim Metro Hat