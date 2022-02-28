Stylish sunglasses for women under Rs 1500 from Amazon

Sunglasses make a statement and are an instant style uplifter. No matter what your mood is, one can’t look sad or dull with their dope sunglasses on. Airport looks to casual outings, celebrities trust their sunglasses to add oomph to their look. Different styles of sunglasses suit different face types. Cat-eye sunglasses, aviators, round sunglasses and more are trendy pieces that one must-have if you wish you slay in style.

Here are 7 stylish sunglasses for women:

1. Square sunglasses

UV 400 protected, scratch-proof sunglasses in brown hue are expensive-looking stylish sunglasses that you can sport on your summer vacation. The neutral colour suits all complexions and the statement-making frame gel well for circular or oval face types. It can also add oomph to your ethnic look.

Price: Rs 399

2. Cat eye sunglasses

Cat-eye sunglasses are a Y2K trend that is back to rule this season. It goes well with heart-shaped and square face types. Though you might see most of the evil characters in the series and movie rocking the cat eyeglasses, the truth is it’s an attention-grabbing number that makes sure the spotlight is on you!

Price: Rs 657

3. Polarised Sunglasses

Polarised sunglasses lenses reduce light glare and eye strain. Its ability to block the glare that reflects off of certain surfaces makes these glasses a much-wanted number, especially during the summers. It also has a cool dude vibe that amps up your overall look.

Price: Rs 1179

4. Round sunglasses

These shades are suitable for all kinds of affairs such as cosplay, party ball or driving and the black lenses and golden frame gives it a vintage vibe. It features silicone nose pads that are pleasant and user-friendly, making glasses more comfortable to wear and easy to slide.

Price: Rs 419

5. Unique stylish sunglasses

These dragonfly wing-shaped, dual-tone vibrant sunglasses is a quirky number that gives your look a funky and youthful vibe. They are very suitable for matching different styles of clothing and shapes. This lovely pair of sunglasses is made of high-quality polycarbonate lenses, exquisite metal temples and skin-friendly nose pads.

Price: Rs 581

6. Very peri sunglasses

Pantone colour of the year 2022, Ver Peri is taking over all our fashion accessories as well and this cool shade helps you look sharp and stay focused. Its curved edges and luxe design makes it a perfect choice to look stunning. Pait it up with your all-white look to give an expensive feel to your look.

Price: Rs 1349

7. Rimless Sunglasses

Don’t worry about your glass scratching, bending or breaking as these are the perfect stylish sunglasses in chocolate hued tinted glare that can glam up your look instantly. The hexagon shared frame is also a trending pick to gift your friend or partner this woman’s day!

Price: Rs 1349

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

