Suede to Converse: The right and most effective ways to clean every kind of shoe to make them seem new again

Tired of wearing the same shoes that now look old and worn out? These simple hacks are sure to give your favourite shoes the makeover they need!

Shoes are something most of us completely can't do without. Considering how often they are used, they get to tend a little worn out over time. Shoes that are of superior quality tend to last longer and stand the test of time as well.

But many tend to share an attachment or a bond with their shoes making them difficult to let go of. In such cases, it is better to revive the shoes by cleaning them constantly and ensuring they remain in their best shape.

This is how you can clean every kind of shoe.

Leather shoes

To remove stubborn stains from leather or patent leather shoes, mix an equal part of cold water and vinegar. Dip a cloth into this and then wipe the shoe with this.

To further clean and buff it, dip a cloth into water and then dab into baking soda. Wipe this over your shoes and then wipe off with a clean cloth.

To complete the process rub on a little petroleum jelly for that shine.

Suede shoes

Ensure your suede shoes are always dry so they last longer. Remember to keep dusting them with a soft brush.

If there are any marks on, gently rub the marks with a pencil eraser and then use a soft-bristled brush to restore it.

If there are oil stains, sprinkle the area with baby powder and then brush away. Repeat this until the oil stains are gone.

Rope wedges

To ensure the rope area of your wedges is as good as new, mix four portions of water with one portion of vinegar and a spoon of detergent. Using an old toothbrush, work this in one direction to keep the rope from breaking.

Once you are done working your way through, use a basic wet cloth to complete the cleaning process.

Sports shoes

The simplest way to clean tennis or running shoes is to just dump them in the washing machine. Just be sure to take out the inner sole and lace and let the shoes air dry.

Canvas shoes

First, scrub off the shoes with a dry and clean toothbrush. Then make a paste with equal parts of baking soda and water. Use the same brush to scrub this on the shoes.

Then throw the shoes into the machine and wash with cold water.

Let your shoes air dry.

Credits :pinkvilla

