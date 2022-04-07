Suits for women who love to stay ethnic all round the year

It is true that denims have replaced the vibe of ethnic wear but nothing can beat the glory of suits for women. Be it party wear dresses or floral print dresses, enthic suits also receive immense amounts of appreciation for their skin friendly fabric and breathability. Right from salwar kameez, kurti pants set with dupatta, fancy sarees, designer suits or types of silk sarees, each apparel uplifts the beauty of women. If you have grabbed alluring wedding sarees and comfortable summer dresses, make sure you also pay heed to some of the suits to improve your mood in the summer.

Suits for women

Here is the list for all types of suits for women that will help you in staying comfortable not just for a day but all round the year. Scroll down and check it out.

1. RAJMANDI RFABRICS Women's Cotton Anarkali Suit

Cotton is the fabric of summer. Without cotton garments in your wardrobe it will be difficult for you to survive through the scorching heat. Denims and body hugging fabrics are not meant for summers and so you must slide your body into RAJMANDIR FABRICS Women's Cotton Anarkali Suit. It will keep you comfortable, allow you and your skin to breathe and ensure that the hot summer waves won't bother you much. This suit for women consists of a dupatta attached with gota lace and latkan, gota lace work on the yoke and a solid colour drawstring pant complimenting floral anarkali .

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 1699

Buy Now

2. Pistaa's Women's Cotton Readymade Salwar Suit

This suit consists of a long length kurti and palazzo. The kurti features a Mandarin neck and ikat design. The cotton fabric and the breezy palazzo is something that you will find yourself into throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs.1199

Buy Now

3. Miraan Cotton Printed Readymade Salwar Suit For Women

This is a beautiful stitched 100 percent pure cotton salwar suit for women. It is a printed suit that amps up the overall appearance of the fabric. It is a suit that is suitable for everyday use especially when it is summer. The red and off white colour contrast of this dress compliments the intricate prints of the dupatta effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 3330

Deal: Rs. 756

Buy Now

4. Ayukta Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set

This best selling cotton salwar suit set features straight fit kurta with a side slit, pants and a dupatta.The suit’s traditional and ethnic print capture the hearts of all salwar suit lovers. It is one such suit set that is perfect to flaunt at work stations as well as comfortable to wear at home.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 695

Buy Now

5. Rajnandini Women's Teal chanderi silk Embroidered Suit

This chanderi silk embroidered suit is a semi stitched suit for women. You can easily style according to your desire and make it your very own designer piece. It is extremely soft on the body and perfect for rocking traditional festivities.

Price: Rs. 2122

Deal: Rs. 656

Buy Now

6. Fashion Basket Women's Georgette Straight Semi Stitched Pink Salwar suit

This pink salwar suit defines simplicity with a dash of elegance. It has a round neck design that you can style as per your fashion statements. The solid coloured button teamed with embroidered dupatta takes the look of the overall suit up a notch.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

7. Amazon Brand - Tavasya Women's Rayon Salwar Suit

This salwar suit is made up of soft rayon fabric. The suit contains calf length anarkali kurta and cigarette pants. It is a non-sheer fabric without lining. The anarkali kurta has a heavy golden print that starts from the mid and ends at the bottom. These complimenting coordinates will surely get you noticed.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 812

Buy Now

8. Aurelia Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set

This straight fit kurta has bead work around the neck. The three quarter sleeves and cigarette pants do not cause discomfort. Aurelia Women's Cotton Salwar Suit Set is very pretty and comes with an inner lining. The embellishments detailing is neatly stitched and thus your buy worthy.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 1710

Buy Now

All of these suits for women are worth investing into if you are more inclined towards buying less body hugging clothes. Summer is around the corner and so it is the time to shop for loose and skin friendly fabric clothes. No apparel can ever be a competition to suits, kurta sets or heavy embroidered palazzo sets due to the extreme levels of comfort.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Necklace sets

Pencil heel sandals for women

Coffee scrub under Rs 999

Boot shoes for men

Juicer mixer grinder

Mini washing machines

Smart watch for girls

Earrings under Rs. 1000

Best shampoos and conditioners

Also Read: Flip flops for men under Rs 2000