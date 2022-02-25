Summer dresses for women who call themselves a true fashionista

Summer is around the corner and so is the time to upgrade your summer collection. Right from long cotton summer dresses to sleeveless short summer dresses, add them to your closet now. Soft and skin friendly fabrics will help you to beat the heat in summers. Let the scorching heat not bother you much because you will have everything that you need for the day to spend the sun.

Take a look at some stylish summer dresses for women:

1. Caseria Women's Cotton Biowash Graphic Printed T-Shirt Dress

T-shirt dresses are a big hit when it comes to choosing summer dresses with sneakers. They are extremely comfortable and stylish to flaunt throughout the day. This printed T-shirt dress has a round neck design. This is indeed a good to go pick for any casual scene, where you wish to express your style. This is one of the short, cute summer dresses that will reflect your personality when dressed up.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 499

2. DEEBACO Women's Fit and Flare Midi Knee Length Dresses

This Fit and Flare Midi Knee Length Dresses is one of the best casual summer dresses for women. It is made up from premium polyester fabric perfect for sunny days. You will never have to compromise on the comfort factor with this summer dress in your closet.

It is a versatile piece of fashion with a V-neck and three fourth sleeves.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 422

3. Lymio Women's Rayon Dress

This rayon dress is one of the long summer dresses for women that is widely appreciated for its simplicity. It is a high quality western wear that can be teamed up with a pair of stilettos as well as sneakers. This long short sleeve summer dress is worth buying if you are not much for denim in summer.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 449

4. SERA Cotton a-line Dress

This cold shouldered cotton a-line dress is the most comfortable summer dress that one can ever flaunt. It offers a great style and comes under the mini summer dresses category. To complete the perfect casual summer look, pair it white sneakers and you are good to go.

Price: Rs. 1294

Deal: Rs. 614

5. SERA Women's Pleated Mini Dress

This mini dress is made up from a synthetic fabric. It has pleats all over for a stylish look. This is surely one the hot summer dresses for women due to its halter neck pattern and skirt. It is sleeveless and offers sheer comfort. If you are looking for short summer dresses then this dress should be your definite pick.

Price: Rs. 1494

Deal: Rs. 638

6. StyleStone Women's Chiffon Tie up Rainbow Print Maxi Dress

This stylish rainbow print maxi dress has a beautiful halter neck pattern. It has a drawstring at the waistline for perfect fit. It is a midi dress that you can flaunt at any time of the day in utmost merriment. It has a self tie knot sleeve for a comfortable fit. Add this maxi dress to your closet straight away and buckle for summer in a highly fashionable way.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 611

7. SERA Women's Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are one the best summer dresses for women. They are comfortable, light and breathable. This jumpsuit is short, stylish and travel friendling. The printed fabric is alluring and enhances the overall look when paired with the right accessories. What’s more? The fabric of this jumpsuit doesn’t shrink post wash.

Price: Rs. 1294

8. GOD BLESS Khadi Striped Casual Co-ord Set

This Co-ord set has strap sleeves and elasticated bottoms for a perfect fit. It has a self tie knot in the front and the bottom has two pockets at the side. The striped khadi fabric makes it a top pick for summer. If you are looking for stylish summer dresses for women? Then you should add this co-ord set to your cart straight away.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 499

Be it mini summer dresses or long summer dresses, you should pay heed to the comfort factor and breathability of the dress. These dresses have a loose fitting and thus serve every purpose. Thin shoulder straps, wide neckline and a lightweight fabric is all that you need in summer. What are you waiting for? Pick all of these best summer dresses for women without wasting much time.

