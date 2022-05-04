15 Sunglasses for men who love to step out in style

Men who love to step out in style never miss their sunglasses. There are a wide range of sunglasses for men that have managed to hook all the fashionholic men within a short span of time. Be it the best fashion accessories for men, digital watches, analog watches or best perfumes, no fashion accessory is as essential as sunglasses. Sunglasses are not just mere pieces of fashion. They offer so much more to human eyes. They are polarised and backed with power to block every harmful rays that hinders your vision. Today, we bring out the top selling sunglasses for men who never compromise safety for fashion.

Our top picks of sunglasses for men

All the sunglasses for men are unique in their own way. They either have a different shape, unique frame and style to match every human face. There are plenty of magnetic features that draw the attention of men who love to keep their personal style up a level. Without much ado, we will help all men in picking the top and best selling sunglasses.

In this article

1. Types of sunglasses

2. Sunglasses for men

3. Things to check before purchasing sunglasses

4. How to clean sunglasses?

Every fashion accessory for men has managed to hit an immense amount of appreciation. Be it rings, earrings, neckties, caps or bracelets, sunglasses have managed to rank high in the wishlist of the majority of the male audience. Before sliding the wishlist to cart, here are some types of sunglasses that will help you to make better purchasing decisions.

These types of sunglasses are also called as styles or shapes of sunglasses for men. Scroll down and pick your favourite styles to look nothing less than a dapper. These types possess different temple length, lens width, lens length, bridge width and frame style.

1. Aviator

2. Butterfly

3. Oval

4. Oversized

5. Rectangular

6. Round

7. Shield

8. Sport

9. Wayfarer

10. Wrap

Are you the one who spends too much time under the sun? Here is what you need at the earliest to protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. Check out the list of the widely popular sunglasses for men that not only offer comfort but 100 percent eye protection.

1. Vincent Chase Square Sunglasses

These Vincent Chase Square Sunglasses are full rim sunglasses that are branded. They have the latest style and are polarised. In addition, they protect your eyes from harmful UV rays. It features a grey full square shaped rim made from polycarbonate which is thinner and lighter than normal plastic.

Why Vincent Chase Square Sunglasses?

Due to their sharp angles and ability to highlight the upper facial features, these square sunglasses are ideal for any occasion. They are perfect for people with an oval or inverse triangle face shape. This pair of sunglasses have managed to bag 4 out 5 stars on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 939

Buy Now

2. Fastrack Men Pilot Sunglasses Gold Frame Green Lens

These Fastrack Men Pilot Sunglasses Gold Frame Green Lens are polarised and come with a UV protection coating. The metal frame holds the plastic lens and makes this pair of sunglasses a vintage pair of fashion accessories. These sunglasses have a perfect bridge width that ensures 100 percent comfort.

Why Fastrack Men Pilot Sunglasses Gold Frame Green Lens?

These pilot sunglasses are an ideal accessory in your wardrobe. In the soaring temperature sunglasses that have polarised lenses have become a must have. These sunglasses also come with a 12 months warranty for prolonged usability.

Price: Rs. 2,099

Deal: Rs. 1,649

Buy Now

3. Lee Cooper Mirrored Wayfarer Men's Sunglasses

Lee Cooper Mirrored Wayfarer Men's Sunglasses are trendy as well stylish. These sunglasses have a unique colour that is a perfect fit to yoru summary transformations. The wayfarer style of the sunglasses is what captures the attention of all men out there.

Why Lee Cooper Mirrored Wayfarer Men's Sunglasses?

These sunglasses have managed to earn 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It is a pair of sunglasses that has a neutral colour and matches well with any casual as well as formal outfit.

Price: Rs. 2,699

Deal: Rs. 2,294

Buy Now

4. Campeon Aviator Golden Frame Black Glass Sunglasses

These sunglasses are unisex and UV protected sunglasses that you must own. The aviator stainless steel frame that comes with black coloured glasses makes it attractive and stylish. Since these sunglasses are UV protected they offer 100 percent eye protection that effectively filters and blocks glares.

Why Campeon Aviator Golden Frame Black Glass Sunglasses?

These sunglasses are designed for driving and outdoor activities. The high definition lens gives you a natural and clear vision. These sunglasses are durable and shatterproof thus a perfect fit for those who hustle and bustle daily. The light weighted, elastic arms give you a comfortable wearing experience.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 1,099

Buy Now

5. Royal Son Unisex Round Steampunk Sunglasses

Royal Son Unisex Round Steampunk Sunglasses has a polarised metal frame. These are anti-reflective sunglasses with HD polarised lenses that can filter out sunlight reflected glare and protect your eyes from long term damage by blocking 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays. In addition, these aviator sunglasses are made of an unbreakable metal frame.

Why Royal Son Unisex Round Steampunk Sunglasses?

These sunglasses have solid metal hinges and all the details ensure a long time usage. They have retro style and are suitable for both male and female. These sunglasses are meant for any climate and weather conditions.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

6. Ray-Ban UV Protected Sunglasses for Men

Ray-Ban UV Protected Sunglasses for Men features a black coloured frame and green glasses. These sunglasses provide 100 percent UV protection and serve everything that a man needs when under the sun. With accurate temple length, bridge width and lens width, these sunglasses offer utmost comfort.

Why Ray-Ban UV Protected Sunglasses for Men?

These sunglasses come with 2 years of manufacturing warranty. It is made in Italy. The pair of sunglasses comes with a case and lens cloth to clean and protect them from scratches and damage.

Price: Rs. 10,190

Deal: Rs. 8,432

Buy Now

7. JIM HALO Polarized Sunglasses Men

JIM HALO Polarized Sunglasses Men are retro flat top square glasses. They are polarised sunglasses that reduce glare reflected off of roads, bodies of water, snow and other horizontal surfaces. These sunglasses are made up from environmentally friendly and skin friendly materials for 100 percent comfort.

Why JIM HALO Polarized Sunglasses Men?

These sunglasses are extremely light in weight due to the frame, flat top design. It has one piece lenses, solid metal hinges, exquisite temples and all the details that make JIM HALO shield sunglasses durable. They are enough for a long time using and ensure you a perfect performance.

Price: Rs. 1,599

Deal: Rs. 1,289

Buy Now

8. Bavincis Gemini Gold And Green Edition Sunglasses

Bavincis Gemini Gold And Green Edition Sunglasses is a top rated product. The sunglasses are scratch resistant and will make you fall in love. The classic style fits a variety of face sizes and shapes and doesn’t compromise on comfort.

Why Bavincis Gemini Gold And Green Edition Sunglasses?

These sunglasses have a luxe appearance and a distinctive shape. The Uv protection offered by this pair will keep harmful UVA and UVB rays at bay. To prevent the glare from damaging your eyesight, this pair of sunglasses are all that you need.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 1,799

Buy Now

9. Carrera Men-Women Wayfarer Sunglasses

Carrera Men-Women Wayfarer Sunglasses are all that you need to take your style up a level amidst summer. The brown animal print frame and grey lenses make these sunglasses extremely stylish, trendy and classy. These sunglasses are non polarised and have a UV protection coating for maximum comfort.

Why Carrera Men-Women Wayfarer Sunglasses?

The anti-slip rubber grips of the arms ensure a snug, secure fit. It has a distinctive branding that adds a touch of interest and class to this comfortable and reliable pair. With 4.4 out of 5 stars, these sunglasses have managed to receive positive feedback from the customers.

Price: Rs. 4,100

Deal: Rs. 3,400

Buy Now

10. Titan Polarized Square Men's Sunglasses

Titan Polarized Square Men's Sunglasses features a black coloured frame with a black temple. It has a composite frame and 100 percent UV protected sunglasses. The temple length and overall width of the frame is very comfortable and does not cause any discomfort.

Why Titan Polarized Square Men's Sunglasses?

It comes with a manufacturing warranty of 1 year. These sunglasses reduce glare from reflected light. They are best for driving, trekking, beaches or high light environments. This pair of high quality sunglasses have managed to bag 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 4,799

Deal: Rs. 4,080

Buy Now

11. Fila Men-Women Square Sunglasses

Fila Men-Women Square Sunglasses are full rim sunglasses for rough and tough use. It has a green shade of lenses and a brown frame. This pair of sunglasses is suitable for both men as well as women. It has non-polarised glasses with a UV protection coating.

Why Fila Men-Women Square Sunglasses?

These sunglasses are simple and serve every purpose of yours. It suits every face type and elevates your personality in a jiffy. It has earned 3.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon and chose to deliver comfort even after frequent use.

Price: Rs. 3,375

Deal: Rs. 1,853

Buy Now

12. Campeon® Black Frame with Convertible White and Black TAC Lens Sunglasses

These Campeon® Black Frame with Convertible White and Black TAC Lens Sunglasses are square shaped polarised sunglasses perfect for everyday use. It has UV 400 protection coatings. What’s interesting? It comes with a convertible white and black TAC lens.

Why Campeon® Black Frame with Convertible White and Black TAC Lens Sunglasses?

The black lens blocks ultraviolet radiations like UVA and UVB with ease. It makes your eyes feel easy and comfortable even in extreme bright lights. Use these sunglasses as your regular eye glasses with power lenses and convert it to polarised goggles in just 1 click.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 849

Buy Now

13. JIM HALO Sport Sunglasses for Men

JIM HALO Sport Sunglasses for Men possess a rimless and unbreakable frame. These sunglasses have a high definition vision to restore the real colour. This pair of sunglasses are super light and stylish.

Why JIM HALO Sport Sunglasses for Men?

These sunglasses are just what you need to keep your personal style minimalistic. The polycarbonate lens and frames are impact, scratch resistant, durable and unbreakable. Teh rimless sport sunglasses have TR rubber nosepiece and temples, which are anti-slip. It will not oppress you at all.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 934

Buy Now

14. GLINDAR Men Rectangular Sunglasses

GLINDAR Men Rectangular Sunglasses is all that you need to block the harmful UVA and UVB rays from hindering your vision. The well crafted lenses of these sunglasses restore true colour, eliminate reflected light, scattered light and protect your eyes to the full extent.

Why GLINDAR Men Rectangular Sunglasses?

This pair of sunglasses have adjustable silicone nose pads, solid metal hinges, exquisite temples, and all the details make your sunglasses trendy and rich. These sunglasses are the perfect fashion accessory to flaunt throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1,599

Deal: Rs. 1,289

Buy Now

15. Royal Son UV Protection Edith

Royal Son UV Protection Edith sunglasses come with UV protected lenses that can filter out sunlight reflected glare and protect your eyes from long term damage. It is made of metal frame and metal UV protected 400 lenses, metal hinges and all the details that ensure 100 percent durability.

Why Royal Son UV Protection Edith?

These square shaped sunglasses have a stunning frame that is inspired by the tony stark look from the Avengers Infinity War Endgame. The sunglasses are sturdy and protect the lens from any accidents or breakage.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

So which sunglasses have managed to make their space in your heart? This list of sunglasses for men must have made you irresistible. Don't worry! Amazon will help you bring home the best at slashed prices. Head to your wishlist and add the most alluring piece of fashion to your cart straight away.

Following are the things that you must take into consideration before purchasing sunglasses. This will help you to understand your needs better.

1. Check the types of frame and lens.

2. Note down the length of the lends.

3. Check for the bridge size.

4. Ensure that the temple length suits your face.

5. Pay heed to the type of lens used by the sunglasses.

6. Check if the lenses are polarised and coated with UV protection.

7. Make sure the case of the sunglasses is durable and of the appropriate size.

8. Consider your face type in order to pick the perfect fit.

9. Note whether the glasses of the sunglasses are scratch resistant.

10. Pay attention to the care instructions and warranty period.

These things will help you understand the need of the sunglasses as well as dive into the features of the sunglasses. Do jump to conclusions or purchasing decisions without taking into consideration the above 10 things.

Here are a few care instructions to follow in order to maintain your sunglasses.

1. It is important to clean and maintain them regularly after every use.

2. Just spray some aqua lens solution on your lenses to clean the lens.

3. Wipe the lens of the sunglasses with a microfibre cloth to keep your lenses smudge-free.

4. Always clean your sunglasses with the given fabric or cotton clothes.

5. Do not store or keep the case of your sunglasses in the sun. It might generate heat within the case and might hamper the quality of the lens.

6. Make sure you know which cleaning solution is suitable for your glasses.

7. Do not keep your sunglasses out of the case for a longer period of time.

8. Always carry the empty case with you when you wear the sunglasses.

What are you waiting for? These are the best sunglasses for men that are worth the value. Without wasting much time, bring home the best and flaunt yourself in merriment no matter what the weather is.

