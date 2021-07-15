Support Indian artisans and add these block printed items to your cart right away

Block printed pieces are so beautiful and if you do not own any block-printed item, you are really missing out.

India has been known for its distinct arts and crafts since ancient times. Artisans from various cultures employ several types of hand printing techniques to beautify a fabric, hand block printing being one of the most common styles. Having its origin in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the style has evolved to gain popularity in other states as well. The process involves printing the same pattern across the stretch of the fabric with a wooden block, with precise measurements by hand. In modern times, linoleum and rubber blocks are also used. Perfected over generations, it is one of the oldest and simplest techniques, but it is slow, since it is time consuming. It is, however, capable of producing extremely aesthetic effects, some of which are impossible to achieve by other means. So, if you want to support our local artisans and their incredible talent, then add these gorgeous block printed pieces to your cart right away!

Block Printed Saree

This gorgeous block printed red saree makes a great wear for the wedding season. The handloom saree comes with an unstitched blouse that you can stitch into any style you want. You can get a backless blouse that features capped sleeves and a sweetheart neckline to add a modish look. The abstract print on the cream-coloured saree gives a tie-dye like effect making the saree look super trendy!

Price: Rs.1749

Buy Now

Block Printed Kurti

This kurti is a great choice for college-going and office-going young girls. The white and peach coloured block printed sleeveless kurti features a round neck and a straight hem. It comes with a white and peach coloured A-line front open kurti with a tie-up and sequin detail along with short sleeves and a flared hem. This indo-western ensemble looks super chic and can be paired with denims or tights.

Price: Rs.749

Buy Now

Block Printed Sharara

This black coloured block printed sharara is super versatile and trendy. The sharara features a waistband with drawstring fastening, and doris. It has a tiered design with flared hems. You can pair this sharara with a short kurti and heavy accessories. You can also amp up the look with a dupatta and heels.

Price: Rs.1519

Buy Now

Block Printed Bedsheet

Add an aesthetic look to your bedroom with this block printed bedsheet. The bedsheet has a soothing white colour decked with blue print. It comes with two matching pillow covers to complete the set. The bedsheet is super soft and cosy and is a great choice for all weathers. It is also extremely easy to wash and dry.

Price: Rs.1315

Buy Now

Block Printed Lehenga Set

This wedding season ditch the visits to your designer and tailor, and opt for this prêt-à-porter block printed lehenga set. The rayon set features an orange printed blouse, a blue printed lehenga and an orange printed dupatta. The 3/4th sleeve blouse bears a round neckline and has a modern look to it. You can style this outfit with heavy gold jhumkas and a fancy choker.

Price: Rs.1899

Buy Now

Block Printed Curtains

You can also add an artistic look to your living room by bringing in these block printed curtains. These see-through curtains will not let your house feel dull and dark by allowing full daylight to come in while blocking the view from outside. The handmade cotton curtains are crafted by skilled artisans from Jaipur.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

Block Printed Throw Blanket

Add this block printed throw blanket to your living room chair or couch for all those movie nights with your family. If you are someone who needs to feel cuddly and cosy while watching a movie or simply when you are hanging out with your family, you must get this throw blanket for your couch. This throw blanket is made from high quality cotton and features tassels at the hem.

Price: Rs.1199

Buy Now

Block Printed Dupatta

Upgrade the look of the simplest of kurtis by simply pairing it with this block printed dupatta. This printed silk dupatta will look ravishing with different types of salwar kameez, kurtis and will look good even as a stole on a skirt or a top exalting lavish elegance and a rich look. It is beautifully crafted by expert printers from Andhra Pradesh using quality silk material for printing.

Price: Rs.890

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×