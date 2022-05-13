15 Sweatpants for women to upgrade your casual style with comfort

No matter how many clothes I have in my wardrobe. I always look for my comfy sweatpants for comfort. I remember during my college days,I lived all four years of happy days and sad days in sweatpants. They still are my go-to comfort pants. Certain clothes make you feel at home and sweatpants definitely have to be one! They just make sure you are happy and cosy in style. We are sure you already have one in your wardrobe but that isn't enough. You must have many! So here we bring to you a list of the best sweatpants for women from Amazon in all tints and shades.

- History of sweatpants

- Evolution of sweatpants

- Different styles of sweatpants

- 15 Sweatpants for women

Every piece of clothing has history and evolution. Knowing about it will make them more special. sweatpants originated in the 1920s, their creator, Le Coq Sportif founder Émile Camuset, saw them as much-needed comfortable sportswear for athletes of the day. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa they are known as tracksuit bottoms. Sweatpants became commonplace at the Olympic Games by the late 1930s and were seen on many athletes in the decades that followed. The rise of workout culture, as well as the birth of hip-hop in 1980s America, led to the popularization of sweatpants as both leisurewear and streetwear. Once these practical pants were only worn for sporting events and at home. Now, they are available in many fashionable styles and are worn in a variety of public situations.

What was a casual style that was worn at home or just for sports eventually found its space in the fashion world as more celebrities started rocking sweatpants at the airport and at stage shows. Sweatpants made an athleisure trend wave that took over the world and became the epitome of blending fashion and comfort. There are many variations of sweatpants design that have evolved to define their own categories of athletic pants. These variations include fashion pants, windpants, tearaway pants, and muscle pants.

Sweatpants have certainly come a long way. Every It girl from Paris Hilton to Aaliyah to Jennifer Lopez has rocked an ultra low-rise cut of the style. Post pandemic world has found a special kind alive towards this fashion piece. Whether you prefer joggers or sweats, today’s iteration of the sweatpant takes on sleeker, more modern silhouettes that can be styled in multiple ways. Let's look at three different types of sweatpants.

Fashion pants

Fashion pants typically refer to fashion-conscious sportswear and are considered a form of athleisure wear. Made from a variety of materials, like velvet or satin, these pants come in many color combinations and patterns. One unique characteristic of it is that these pants lack an elastic band at the ankles.

Windpants

These kinds of pants are winter-ready sweatpants that are lighter and shield the wearer from cold wind rather than insulate. Windpants are usually made of polyester or nylon, with a liner made of cotton or polyester. The nylon material's natural friction makes "swooshing" sounds during walking. They feature zippers on each ankle, letting athletes unzip the end of each leg, allowing the pants to be pulled over their footwear.

Tearaway pants

Tearaway pants, also known as breakaway pants, rip-off pants, or popper pants are closely related to windpants. These are very much similar to windpants but have snap fasteners running the length of both legs. The snaps allow athletes to remove their tearaway pants in a timely manner to compete in some sports. Basketball and track and field are the two sports most commonly associated with tearaway pants.

Now that we have understood the space of sweatpants in the fashion world, let's do some shopping and grab stylish and cosy sweatpants for women at irresistible prices from Amazon. This list is curated on the basis of the quality and credibility of Amazon user reviews and feedback. So think not, just shop them all to slay in style.

1. Black & white print sweatpants

These stylish pants is a fun look that you can sport both outdoors and indoors. Its got a black and white tie-dye print and also features an elastic drawstring and pockets elastic waistband with an elastic drawcord smooths your tummy and adjust fit. You can style it up with a cool white tee and throw on a denim jacket and slay a uber-chic look. These are also one of the best sweatpants for women as they’re fitted enough to ensure comfort and style while running errands or simply lounging around.

Price: $31.95

2. Mipaws Women's High Waisted Sweatpants

This soft fabric offers a smooth, low-friction performance and makes these Mipaws women's leisure active sweatpants a go-to for yoga, lounging, joggers or workout. It comes with an elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord for a custom fit, perfect for sporting. The cosy and premium looking chocolate brown color will suit all skin tones and can be teamed with any color tee or crop top. The olive green top will go really well with these cosy pants. It also features a tapered leg and no front seam design that is both comfortable and flattering.

Price: $24.99

3. Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women

Basic grey sweatpants are my personal favourite. It's super cool and the neutral hue makes it a seasonless style. From Hailey Beiber to Gigi Hadid you would have sported supermodels rocking low-waist grey sweatpants almost everywhere. You can also spice up the style with a bralette and oversized blazer on. It's a chic style statement that not everybody can pull off! So if you are one of those fashion aficionados who love to rock a cool athleisure style statement, don't miss out on these grey sweatpants.

Price: $27.99

4. Casual Black Sweatpants

Designed for yoga and low-impact workouts, these casual black sweatpants are what you need. It's a fitted silhouette that’s comfortable and is lightweight polyester material making it a durable number that you can wear as many times as you want and never get tired of it. After all, a pair of black pants is a versatile piece in everyone’s wardrobe. These comfy sweatpants can be teamed with all tops on your wardrobe and can be worn year-around.

Price: $27.99

5. Orange Baggy Sweatpants

If you are a fan of funky colors and quirky looks, you’ll absolutely love these flashy orange sweatpants. Featuring a ribbed ankle cuff and high-waist silhouette, these plush sweats take comfort to luxe new heights. It’ll instantly add oomph to your look and will definitely grab all eyes with its vibrant and fancy color. One thing to note is to make the statement with your shoes as well. So bring forth your best shoe game while wearing pants that grabs all attention to the lower half of your body.

Price: $21.99

6. Cool Green Sweatpants

This is the season to go green! These women's sweatpants with pockets are made of 65 percent polyester and 35 percent cotton. The ankle cuffs are elastically designed to keep legs in good shape, making them look clean and neat. These baggy sweatpants are elaborately tailored to fit your body comfortably. Its elastic waistband allows you to move freely without any restrictions, high waisted design shows the curve of your waist as slim but not tight.

Price: $21.99

7. Dual Color Joggers

Make your daily gym and workout hours cosy and easy with this cool pair of joggers for women. It features an elastic waistband and an adjustable drawcord that ensures a perfect fit and the ankle-length sweatpant brings luxe comfort to loungewear with soft fabric. It’s perfect for jogging, running, hiking, outdoor activities, gym fitness, lounge, athletic, travel, errands, exercise, workout, fitness, casual wear, etc. It's machine washable with cold water.

Price: $23.55

8. Obla Women's Loose Sweatpants

This four-way stretch fabric is buttery soft against your skin and provides you with maximum comfort during casual or sports. Its two side pockets are deep enough to stash your essentials. The high rise elastic waistband with drawstring for a comfortable fit will help you run, slay and sway in style! It features cinch bottom hems with an elastic to keep the cold wind out and makes the jogger pants easy to pull up to stay where you want, giving them a little more style. The cuffed ankle also allows for ease in styling and ensures a secure fit.

Price: $26.99

9. Soft Fleece Solid Cargo Joggers

These warm and fuzzy joggers feature a soft material that adds some extra warmth during the winter months. The elastic drawstring and ankle cuffs balance out the style’s laidback silhouette for a comfortable, secure fit. This midweight terry cargo jogger also features two side seam pockets. The cargo style sweatpants make for a winning style that you can rock around all day every day. It’s perfect for sports, yoga, workout and even to chillax on your vacation in comfort and style.

Price: $24.84

10. Galaxy Dye Boyfriend Sweatpant

Boyfriend sweatpants are as cool as boyfriend shirts. They are oversized, cosy and of course, ultra-stylish. Offering cinched ankle cuffs and an elastic waistband, this fitted style is versatile for styling at home or on the go. It also features side and back pockets and a cotton drawcord with knotted ends. The chic print and fusion colors give it a trippy vibe and these cosy fleece sweatpants are a must-buy if you wanna stay ahead of trends. It's a dope pick to style it up to your college and work.

Price: $26.89

11. Fleece Sherpa Lined Jogger Pants

These super comfy basic fleece sweatpants are ideal for those who aren’t fans of elastic ankle cuffs. Featuring a ribbed ankle cuff and high-waist silhouette, these plush sweats take comfort to luxe new heights, it's a winning choice to slay in comfort. The fleece-lined pants are machine washable in cold water and will keep you warm even in the coldest of weather. The review says,” The pants have a nice finish that looks as much like slacks as like sweats - a cleaner look than I had feared. The Sherpa lining was extremely soft. I wore them for a morning tailgate and football game in low 40s breezy weather and they were perfect.”

Price: $29.99

12. Straight Leg Jogger Sweatpant

Want a little formal touch to your snazzy sweatpants? Here’s the one you need to pick. These cosy fleece sweatpants for women feature a brushed back and great stretch making them a perfect layer for cooler months. They will look cool on all skin complexions and are a great choice to wear to work to your office and even while travelling. They got an excellent stretch and an amazing fit with stitch details that make it look luxe and a dose of urban sass.

Price: $25.10

13. Reebok Women's Cozy Fleece Sweatpants

If you are looking for branded sporty sweatpants, this lavender number should be your pick. It's stylish and comfy and the fleece pants have got everything you asked for in casual everyday wear sweatpants. The broad elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring closure gives it a functional perfection that will pull your stomach in and keep your core cinched while working out.

Price: $49.99

14. Nike Women's Sweatpants

Nike’s got the best of things in all categories and these sporty sweatpants are no different! I had already told y’all about my love for cosy grey sweatpants. Here’s yet another similar number that got all the sass and swag needed to rule the streets in style. Grey pants are a subtle unspoken trend that we see elevating these days.Its high time you too get one! So grab these chic grey sweatpants from Nike right away by clicking the buy button below.

Price: $44.99

15. Everyday Lounge Fleece Joggers

Last but, not least, we have casual fleece women’s joggers in a caramel brown hue. They are narrow and fitted - not as fitted as leggings but not at all baggy. The reviewer on Amazon says,” I felt that these sweats pants are nice because they have two functional pockets and a drawstring. When the waistband is not rolled down it’s over my belly button. Plus!” there is another person who rated the product a 5 on 5 saying, “Worn and washed several times and all the seams are holding up! The pockets are a decent size and these are very comfy!”

Price: $24.99

Hope you loved the collection of sweatpants for women we curated here. These stylish pieces are a must-have to spruce up your style and give oomph to your look without striking out on comfort. Sweatpants are and forever will be the greatest comfort pants that you can style up or down just the way you want to make it look visually pleasing. The best sweatpants for women today offer a range of ultra-soft fabric blends from classic cotton to luxe cashmere. There are lightweight joggers breathable enough for intense workouts and thick, cosy sweatpants that are perfect for completing a ‘90s-esque Princess Diana look.

