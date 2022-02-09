Teddy Day 2022: 8 Teddy related fashion items to gift your girlfriend who doesn’t like stuff toys

On the fourth day, people in love gift their partners a cuddly teddy bear. The idea is to give your beloved a plush toy to express your love for the person and make them happy. A cute teddy bear can change a distressed mood and bring a smile to their faces. But if your girlfriend is someone who is allergic to stuff toys or simply doesn’t like one, then you can gift her these teddy related fashion items that she will actually use and appreciate.

1. Teddy Printed T-shirt

Instead of a stuffed teddy, you can give your girlfriend this adorable teddy-printed T-shirt. The cute print of the teddies can remind her of the beautiful bond you and her share. She can team this T-shirt with her favourite pair of jeans or shorts, and throw on some sneakers for a chic casual look.

Price: Rs.499

2. Panda Hoodie

There is no cuter teddy than a panda. If your girlfriend loves to eat and sleep, and reminds you of an adorable little panda, then get her this panda hoodie that she can cherish forever. This hoodie is super cosy and will feel like a warm hug on a cold day. The hoodie also features cute panda ears adding an extra mushy touch.

Price: Rs.749

3. Teddy Bear Night Suit

Pamper your girl and let her experience luxury like never before with this butter-soft satin nightwear. This satin teddy bear night suit does not only look amazing, but also feels super smooth at the same time. Ultra chic, sophisticated, and easy-breezy, satin night suits are the perfect blend of everything your girl possibly needs.

Price: Rs.899

4. Teddy Bear Pendant

Now your girlfriend can elevate any outfit of hers by simply accessorising it with this beautiful teddy bear pendant. The pendant features a shiny blue Swarovski stone that your girl will absolutely love! The necklace has high-quality platinum rhodium and e-coating to avoid any tarnishing.

Price: Rs.425

5. Teddy Bear Studs

These cute teddy bear studs are literally going to make your girlfriend fall in love with you all over again! These nickel-free, lead-free and sterling silver earrings are embedded with a beautiful purple stone that will add an elegant vibe to your girlfriend’s attire.

Price: Rs.490

6. Teddy Handbag Combo

If your girlfriend’s handbag is literally a magic lamp where she stores every little thing in the world, gift her a new one this teddy day! This lovely combo of a handbag, sling bag and a wallet meant for the women of today. The handbag is super spacious and will store all her essentials. It comes with an adorable teddy bear keychain that adds an adorable vibe to this chic combo.

Price: Rs.479

7. Teddy Home Slippers

Home slippers are definitely a loungewear essential - if your girl doesn't have a pair, gift her these cute teddy plush slippers! These grey furry slippers are perfect for fashionistas who want to look on trend even while staying at home. They are super comfortable and will add extra warmth to her feet.

Price: Rs.549

8. Teddy Bear Sneakers

White sneakers are so in style and every girl must most definitely own a pair. White sneakers are super versatile and can be paired with literally any outfit. These white and blush pink sneakers feature a cute little blush pink teddy bear on its side that will always remind your girlfriend just how adorable you find her! The teddy is also super minimalistic making these sneakers just perfect.

Price: Rs.1229

