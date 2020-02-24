THESE tips can help you take care of your Kanjeevaram saree

Kanjeevaram sarees don't come cheap and when you invest so much in a traditional drape, it's best to take care of it and ensure that you maintain it in the long-run.

We all love a beautiful traditional drape and most of us have one in our collection. A traditional Indian saree means a lot to us but the most common and the most expensive traditional drape is a Kanjeevaram saree. Most women have a Kanjeevaram silk saree in their collection or in their bridal trousseau because we all know how amazing they look. They are the richest handloom sarees that you can find in India. They have some amazing and intricate designs woven in silk. They look rich because of the beautiful shine that they have and this makes them one of the most popular silk sarees that women love. Moreover, finding the perfect Kanjeevaram saree to fit your collection and suit your style is not easy but if you've found it you know that you cannot afford to damage it or lose it. Kanjeevaram is known to be durable but it also happens to be very delicate and needs immense care and love. This is why we all need to know the right tips and tricks to maintain this traditional silk saree.

Here are some tips to maintain a Kanjeevaram saree.

1. Get your saree dry cleaned before you store it. Never wash the saree because it has a delicate fabric and washing may cause damage. It's always best to invest a little on dry cleaning your Kanjeevaram saree.

2. Remember to fold your saree carefully so as to not cause any damage to the zari work and change the folds every 3 months. Fold the zari on the inner side to protect it further and keep it safe.

3. Don't store your Kanjeevaram saree with other sarees. Always wrap up your folded Kanjeevaram saree in a muslin or a pure cotton cloth and keep it in a cloth bag. Avoid using any plastic bags for it. Store it away from sunlight.

4. Air your saree every 3 to 4 months. Bring it out and let it dry and air in shade and away from the harsh sunlight. This helps you maintain your saree fabric and keep it smelling fresh.

5. Use neem leaves or silica gel packets to keep your saree safe and prevent any fungus growth or damage. DO NOT use naphthalene balls or spray of any kind to prevent damage to your saree. These things can worsen it's condition. Always remember to dry the neem leaves or fold them in a paper before you put them in the saree.

6. Do not use any perfume or deodorant on your saree as this may lead to discolouration. The Kanjeevaram fabric is very delicate and prone to damage and it's best to avoid any chemicals that can spoil the colour of your beautiful drape.

