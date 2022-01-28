The Tie Dye trend is here to stay: 5 Tie Dye clothing items you must have in your wardrobe

The tie-dye craze has been around for quite sometime now and looks like it is here to stay! It adds a trendy vibe to your athleisure wear and makes you stand out. If you haven’t already, it’s time to glamorously incorporate this trend into your wardrobe. Tie-dye prints have become a favourite among the fashionistas, and it has managed to create quite a storm. Here are a few tie-dye outfits that you must add to your wardrobe.

Tie-Dye T-shirt

Huedee Tie-Dye Unisex Bubblegum Tee

An oversized tie-dye t-shirt will work wonders for your casual wear and make you quite a trendsetter without having to put an effort. This T-shirt can be teamed with your favourite shorts or jeans for a casual OOTD. Throw on some classic white sneakers to further enhance the look. You can add a feminine touch by accessorising the look with dainty golden hoops.

Price: Rs.1049

Buy Now

Tie-Dye Halter Top

Huedee Tie-Dye Halter Top

A halter top is perfect for those fashionistas who want to make heads turn without giving away too much! This super chic halter top can be styled in a myriad ways, making it super versatile. You can pair it with some high-waisted jeans, shorts, a skirt and even wide-legged trousers. Choose sneakers or heels based on the occasion.

Price: Rs.1296

Buy Now

Tie-Dye Co-ord Set

Huedee Tie-Dye Top & Skirt Set

An effortless tie-dye co-ord set will not only make you look super chic but is also extremely comfortable. This set features a halter neck cropped top and a matching high-waisted skirt. This is a great outfit choice for a trip to the beach and will look super alluring when accessorised with a stylish hat.

Price: Rs.2494

Buy Now

Tie-Dye Tank Top

Huedee Tie-Dye Tank Top

Adding a tie-dye tank top into your wardrobe is the greatest fashion investment you can make. You can wear this tank top with jeans for a casual brunch with your girls, or with shorts for a day at the beach, or with tights for your workout at the gym. This tank top has got you covered!

Price: Rs.650

Buy Now

Tie-Dye Off-Shoulder Top

Huedee Tie-Dye Off-Shoulder Top

Off-shoulder tops have been in fashion for quite some time now and look like they are here to stay. Now a combination of tie-dye with off-shoulder, will give you a super chic piece that can be paired with a number of bottoms. This off-shoulder top can be worn with your favourite pair of jeans, shorts or trousers. It makes a great dinner date wear and also a great beach wear.

Price: Rs.1499

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion