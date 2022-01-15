Time for men to slouch over these footwear under Rs. 2500 only at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is rolling blockbuster deals and discounts on your favourites. Grab them now or else you might regret later. To all the dapper men out there! Snatch a glimpse of the best selling footwear under Rs. 2500 and slouch over them STRAIGHT AWAY!

1. Red Chief Leather with Lace Formal Shoes

These formal shoes are eye-catching and worth the money. They offer sheer comfort to your happy feets and provide maximum toe flexibility. The high quality material of the shoes and the insole will keep you relaxed and your feet breathable.

Price: Rs. 4599

Deal: Rs. 1979

2. Lace Up Closure Casual Shoes

These Lace Up Closure Casual Shoes have a leather sole and offer everything a man needs while spicing up his OOTD. The pattern and design of the shoes stands out and will fetch you a plethora of compliments. If you want to grab large eyeballs and impress everyone around you with your fashion styling skills, then these best selling shoes are a must grab.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs. 2159

3. Leather Sneakers

If you are a sneakerhead then you should not think twice while buying this pair of shoes. These leather sneakers with a pull up closure have a thermoplastic elastomer sole. Bid adieu to the lace up fuss and slide into these pull ups effortlessly. The firm grip of the sole and outer sole styling is something that will make you fall for the shoes all over again.

Price: Rs. 3899

Deal: Rs. 1699

4. Formal Ankle Shoes

These formal ankle shoes are not mere shoes rather they are ultra chic boots that deserve some space in your shoe closet. They exude extreme smartness with its new age look and maximum comfortness. They are durable and will keep your feets snuggy.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 1846

5. Leather Boat Shoes

Boat shoes are widely popular due to their low cuts. And this pair of leather boat shoes exudes class and gives every man the required confidence while walking. The earthy colour of the shoes and the slip-resistant sole will aid in managing your dapper look like never before.

Price: Rs. 4699

Deal: Rs. 2024

6. Leather Sandals

When you are not in a mood to slide into your shoes, switch swiftly to these leather sandals. These sandals will keep your feet airy and comfortable. The sandals have a soft foam footbed for utmost comfort and softness. This pair of sandals have a slip-on closure that help you to get ready with minimal efforts.

Price: Rs. 2695

Deal: Rs. 2156

7. Leather Hiking Shoes

Hiking shoes have a distinctive charm. They are classy, rigid, smart and provide everything that a man needs while slaying off his style. This pair of shoes have a contemporary touch with the earthy colours and anti-slip sole. The leather material of the shoes and the lace up closure will keep your feet intact yet airy while walking.

Price: Rs. 3495

Deal: Rs. 1398

8. Pull on Formal Shoes

Pull on formal shoes have entered the fashion market lately and plans to stay. They are a smart and highly recommended pair of shoes with 5 on 5 ratings. The chic, shiny leather, ultra tough sole and soft footbed makes this pair of shoes flaunt worthy.

Price: Rs. 4399

Deal: Rs. 1934

Why should girls have all the fun? Time for men to slouch over these high fashion footwear without exceeding their budget. Don't forget to owe it to Amazon’s Great Republic Sale 2022 to help you buy your favourite pair that you were spying on for a long time.

