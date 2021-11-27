Time for men to spice up their desi glam this wedding season

To all the men out there, hurry up or you might miss the sale-brations rolling on the internet. Wedding season is around the corner and you have no clue what to wear. Don't panic! We help you with some handpicked enthic wear that can make you look not less than a dapper. Scroll down and check out amazing pieces of apparels to woo all the girls around at the wedding venue.

1. Dupion Silk Dhoti Kurta Set

This ethnic kurta set has a fusion touch. It is made up of shiny silk fabric and has a slant kurta cut that will make you look stylish yet traditional. If you are an old charm and love flaunting dhotis at typical wedding ceremonies then you should definitely add this Dupion Silk Dhoti Kurta Set to your enthic closet.

Price: Rs. 824

Buy Now

2. Regular Kurta Pyjama Set

Be an old charm with this Regular Kurta Pyjama Set. It is made up of dupion silk and also comes with a printed waistcoat. The knee length kurta has a banded collar and long sleeves to spice up your desi glam. Complete the look with a pair of mojitos and rock your desi avatar like a pro.

Price: Rs. 1659

Buy Now

3. Raw Silk Kurta Set

This Raw Silk Kurta Set is handcrafted for achieving a perfect wedding look. The accurate colour of the kurta will help you accessorise your ethnic wear effortlessly. Pair it with a pearl necklace or just keep it simple by adding a watch.

Price: Rs. 7999

Deal: Rs. 2520

Buy Now

4. 3 Piece Wedding Suit

If you are not a kurta pajama or dhoti lover then this 3 Piece Wedding Suit is meant for you. Be it a sangeet, cocktail party or reception, you can ace your wedding outfits with ease. The slim fit suit is versatile and comes with a trouser, vest coat and a blazer. What else do you need? A tie or a bow to look more handsome than ever before.

Price: Rs. 4999

Buy Now

5. Faux Pashmina Stole

Faux Pashmina Stole is an ideal match to solid colour kurtas. It elevates the ethnic look and makes men look not less than a hunk. This faux pashmina stole will make you look rich and royal. It is soft, ethnic and easy to play around with styles.

Price: Rs. 2599

Deal: Rs. 1263

Buy Now

Wedding season is not a kickstart for women’s shopping haul but men’s too. Men are no longer lagging back in highlighting their style statements. Instead, they chose to upgrade their ethnic looks amid the wedding or festive season. Grab these masterpieces at great pieces and show off your desi glam.

Also Read: Smart ways to organise your office desk post pandemic