Top 5 gifting items for men to grab in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 is all set to attract large eyeballs of the shopaholics from 3rd of October. On the other hand, prime members can take complete advantage of the 24 hours early blockbuster sale. We know that you are one of the enthusiastic netizens glued to their mobile screens and can't wait to slide your wishlist to the cart.
Check out some flawless deals on branded men’s collections and get rescued from the nerve racking gifting ideas for men.
1. Allen Solly Men's Plain Slim Fit Casual Shirt
Allen Solly’s slim fit casual shirt has become an essential for men’s wardrobe. The plain shirt available in multiple colours allows men to pair it up with any of the bottoms. The casual shirt is made up of cotton that ultimately helps men to survive in the scorching heat and sweat. Men usually like to pair long sleeve casual shirt with their sassy sneakers.
2. US Polo Association Tan Leather Men's Wallet
Men love leather wallets. And the US Polo Association Tan Leather Wallets fulfills all the needs and necessities of men. The bi-fold wallet style and multiple colour options can be a perfect gift for your male buddies. With enough compartments and sections to treasure pennies and credit/debit cards, this wallet is an utter winner.
3. Puma Unisex-Adult Propel 19 V1 Idp Running Shoes
Sneakers may be the talk of the town but no shoe can match the level of Puma Running Shoes. Men do have a soft corner for running shoes as they are the ones who sass up their casual fashion style in the best way possible. Puma Running Shoes with a light yet effective rubber sole and a lace-up closure has the capability to untick all the worries related to comfort levels.
4. NIVEA Men Body Wash, Active Clean with Active Charcoal, Shower Gel for Body, Face and Hair
Charcoal infused products rank high in the list of men’s beauty essentials. NIVEA Men Body Wash with the correct amount of active charcoal contains a mesmerising masculine scent. It is one of the best shower gels for body, face and hair that provides long lasting freshness to men. This dermatologically approved product is worth gifting.
5. Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series 3000, 13 attachment trimmer
Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series 3000, 13 attachment trimmer helps men in making their beard and hair game stronger than ever before. The steel blades meant for self-sharpening are made up of iron. The 13 attachment trimmer is tempered with maximum strength. The non-rusting material of the trimmer helps men in grooming themselves to the fullest. The unique cutting guards reinforced with ultra strong fiber material prevents bending and buckling. No doubt that this is the perfect gifting item for men.
Bid adieu to long brainstorming sessions of choosing the perfect gift for men today. Add these items to your wishlist and slide it to your cart when the clock strikes 12 on 3rd October. This year’s Amazon’s Great Indian Festival has come to your rescue with great blockbuster deals that you might regret later if missed.
