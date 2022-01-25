Top 8 innerwear you need in your closet to flaunt your backless dresses

If you are still looking for the answer to “What to wear under a backless dress?” Then, voila! We are here with top 8 solutions. Get to know how you can flaunt your backless dresses without showing off your bra straps. Wave a goodbye to consciousness, discomfort and embarrassments and say hello to your never returning confidence while slipping into your favourite backless tops, dresses and lots more.

1. Transparent Back Push up Bra

Try your hands on this Transparent Back Push up Bra to flaunt your backless outfits in utter merriment. It is a spandex, padded underwire bra that will provide you utmost comfortness throughout the day. If you have fuller breasts then this bra is what you were missing on to attain extra support.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 399

2. Self Adhesive Sticky Bra

This Self Adhesive Sticky Bra will help you adjust your cleavage. This bra is extremely skin-friendly and made up of silicone. This innerwear is perfect for strapless, low-cut, backless dresses and tops. It is a reusable bra that asks for just mild soap and water then. Post washing, let it air dry. When it is dried fully, the adhesive regenerates itself for next use.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 349

3. Reusable Nipple Cover

These nipple covers are adhesive reusable nipple pads. They are made up of ultra thin silicone and are an ultimate bra alternative. These nipple concealers are truly an on the go wardrobe magic. They are non reflective and stick to the skin without causing any discomfort.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 279

4. Adjustable Low Back Bra Converter

This adjustable low back bra converter comes with a hook bra extender strap. It is a must have if you have multiple backless or low back dresses in your closet. This bra is adjustable, comfortable and flexible enough to fit every body and breast type.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 289

5. Padded Non Wired Bra

This Padded Non Wired Bra comes with a styled back. The knot pattern at the back will make you look more sensual than ever before. If you are not a transparent strap wearing person, then this is what you need at the earliest. It also comes with removable pads for easy washing.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 235

6. Nylon & Spandex Padded Wired Bra

Nylon & Spandex Padded Wired Bra comes with a slip free technology. This bra prevents movement for a secure fit, It has a 3 column and 2 row hook and back closure. It also has molded underwire contour cups for a smooth, natural shape.

Price: Rs. 499

7. Silicone Wire Free Stick-On Free-Bra

If you are looking for a perfect fitting bra to wear it under your backless apparels, then this Silicone Wire Free Stick-On Free-Bra is meant for you. The shape of this stick on bra blends in naturally with your body curve. They jam in so well with your dresses that nobody will know you are wearing them.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 499

8. Transparent Back Padded Bra

Transparent Back Padded Bra will enhance your cleavage and provide you a chance to wear your backless dresses. It has non wired cups and fully transparent straps. You can also flaunt your body hugging clothes without worrying about your innerwear.

Price: Rs. 531

Due to the upgradation in the fashion trends, you need to tweak your innerwear collection. Now you can prevent saggy breasts whenever you feel like sliding into your backless apparels. All you need is to add these top 8 innearwears to your wardrobe. Go shop your favourite backless, deep neck or halter neck dresses without worrying much about your innerwear.

