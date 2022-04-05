Stylish tops for girls under Rs 1999 from Amazon

Looking for stylish tops for girls? Well, you have reached the right spot! Here we have curated 7 stunning tops for girls from Amazon ranging from one-shoulder looks to off-shoulder numbers. If you have a variety of pants and bottoms but no proper top to match them with, then scroll below and shop for your favourites. These chic picks are also a winning choice to gift your friends or siblings a smile on their faces.

Here are 7 summer tops for girls:

These chic tops can be styled up or down in multiple ways and are an excellent pick to slay in style for parties and dates.

1. One shoulder top

If you love the colour of the sky, you will definitely love this serene blue top too. It has a one-shoulder balloon sheer sleeve and flowy ruched silhouette with pleats on the shoulders. A snazzy pick to look cool this summer!

Price: Rs 1869

Buy Now

2. Georgette Square Neck Regular Top

This simple yet pretty pink number mimics tie-dye print and its double-layer loose fit silhouette gives it a natty look. It's ideal to team up with white jeans or a denim skirt. The exaggerated puff sleeves and square neckline gives it a feminine elegance.

Price: Rs 1400

Buy Now

3. Sequin Crop Top

Halter neck numbers are high on trend these days and are essentially one of the coolest picks that can be styled as a saree blouse or lehenga blouse. You can also team it with chic bottoms to get ready for a party night or clubbing.

Price: Rs 752

Buy Now

4. White Chic Blouse

This figure-flattering white blouse features stylish buttons on the front and full sleeves with cuffed hem. The square neck and peplum style silhouette adds to its elegance and you can wear it for all events as it suits both formal and casual occasions.

Price: Rs 630

Buy Now

5. Sleeveless Peplum Top

Glow and stand out, wearing our yellow bandhani top, and create your own fashion statement. The sleeveless peplum top also features a tie detail at the back to adjust to your fit. It can also be worn as a saree blouse to give your look an Indo Western touch.

Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

6. Satin Cold Shoulder Top

Getting ready for a romantic dinner date? A satin top should be your pick as the fabric screams romance in subtle sexy notes. This cold-shoulder number is a versatile top that can be paired with jeans or dressed up with slacks for an office-approved look!

Price: Rs 1699

Buy Now

7. Tassel Sequin Top

This sequin embellished tassel crop top is a fun number for a party night or clubbing. The adjustable lace-up on the neck and back makes it great for most body types. It is super stunning and definitely an eye-grabber.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

Get these cool tops for girls to amp up your glam factor and look stunning all day, every day. These tops from Amazon are curated keeping in mind the trends of the season. So, go for it and grab them all to slay in style.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ | 7 Types of silk sarees you MUST HAVE to look gorgeous for the festive season