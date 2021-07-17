Tote bags for women: The must have accessory to carry the world around with you

Tote bags the stylish fashion essential that meets the practical demands of what you ask for in a bag. Check out 5 different varieties of this must-have bag here.

Tote bags are those with side handles and a wide opening which is mostly unfastened. It may or may not have compartments and sections inside but is definitely an easy choice to carry everything you want from safety pins to laptops easily and stylishly. If you think tote bags are just basic and not trendy, think again! Cause they are the trendiest functional bag you must have to give that luxe finish to your OOTD. Here are 5 styles of tote bags that can elevate your style statement.

Faux Leather Classic Tote

This roomy tote is a winning choice to look cool and classy. This tote bag is perfect for a daring office-ready look. It comes with a golden zipper and a wide room to accommodate all your files, phone, phone charger, makeup items and everything.

Price:49 USD

Quilted Tote

With a feminine touch and elegant design, this quilted tote bag in shades of peach and grey features a scarf style handle and glossy luxe look with padlock keys and a wide crossbody strap that allows you for versatile styling.

Price:47.4 USD

Shopper Tote

While the lime yellow colour gives you a soothing feel, this classic style tote bag is what you want while going shopping. It is also a perfect pick to travel around and carry your essentials during your long weekend vacations.

Price:25 USD

Raffia Tote Bag

This spacious raffia tote bag brings serious seaside vibes to your style. It vibes with the coastal breeze and perfectly matches your beach hat. A chic style statement that's classy and gives you that 90’s dope look.

Price:49.5 USD

Canvas Tote Bag

This dual-toned bag comes with a long strap and tote handles to make it easier for you to carry things during picnics, camping or tailgating. This substantial insulated bag crafted of durable canvas keeps food and drinks cool and looks good while doing it.

Price:39.95 USD

Tote bags are always a fashion essential and must-have bag to meet the functionality with every element of style.

Credits :Nordstorm

