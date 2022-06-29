12 Best tracksuits for women that will spice up your athleisure style

Are you the one who loves spending time in baggy clothes? You have landed on the right page. We are here with top 12 tracksuits for women. They scream nothing but comfort, style, trendiness and everything that you dreamt of. If you are a health conscious person, then these tracksuits deserve some space in your sports gear. They are versatile pieces of fashion and can be worn as loungewear, gym wear, casual wear or athletic wear. So pick your favourite today itself and add the missing oomp to your athleisure style.

Our top picks of the best tracksuits for women

1. Benefits of wearing a tracksuit

2. Must-have shoes to complete your look

3. Tracksuits for women

Tracksuits help you embrace your sportive time with minimal efforts. Be it men or women, both love to frolic around in the most comfortable apparel. Tracksuits for women have resolved the majority of issues women face while pulling out the best outfit of the day. Tracksuits are chic, trendy, sporty and everything that you like. The skin-friendly fabric and stylish look are the two reasons for which you will ditch your denims with pride.

Why should you wear a tracksuit? Well, we are here to serve you with all the answers to your questions. If you are a gym addict or keep a track of your physical activities, pick one of the best tracksuits for women and switch on your sportive mode. Tracksuits are not just a piece of apparel they are so much more. Scroll down and check out how tracksuits for women are of great help.

1. Tracksuits help to regulate the temperature of your body.

2. They protect you from environmental hazards.

3. They help in wicking away moisture.

4. They have quick sweat drying technology.

5. They improve flexibility and mobility.

6. They are a great blend of fashion with comfort.

7. They help in burning calories.

8. They keep you warm.

9. They improve your athletic performance.

10. They ensure that you don't experience any kind of discomfort while working out.

Tracksuits are not just meant for sportive and athleisure activities, but they are also a great go-to apparel to pass your time leisurely. They help your skin breathe, keep you comfortable and deliver what they claim. Why do you need anything else to elevate your casual or sporty look? Tracksuits are the number one solution that will resolve all of your dressing up confusions.

Wondering what to wear with a tracksuit on? We have got you covered. Roll your eyes over and check out the best footwear that you can slip into with ease.

With the best shoes on your feets, slay with swag. Believe us or not, tracksuits and shoes are made for each other. So without wasting much time, let us kickstart the shopping spree.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best tracksuits for women keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around women belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that is based on Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

Here is the list of the best tracksuits for women who wish to amp up their athleisure style. These tracksuits deserve to be in your closet and the most preferred choice of women who wish to dive into the world of comfort.

1. Alan Jones Clothing Cotton Athletic Gym Running Sports Track Suit For Women

This Alan Jones Clothing Cotton Athletic Gym Running Sports Track Suit For Women comes with a hooded sweatshirt top and a trackpant. This set is perfect for all kinds of training sessions. It is structured in a sporty fashion that will keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Why pick Alan Jones Clothing Cotton Athletic Gym Running Sports Track Suit For Women?

This tracksuit has managed to bag 5 out of 5 stars of ratings on Amazon. Teh comfortable fabric, stretchability, flexibility and the sportive vibe exhibited by this tracksuit makes it worth the penny.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 999

2. ONEWAY Women Full Sleeve Grey Track Suit

This ONEWAY Women Full Sleeve Grey Track Suit is a full sleeves tracksuit for women. It features a mock neck and a zipper style. It has a regular fit type that is tailored from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester.

Why pick ONEWAY Women Full Sleeve Grey Track Suit?

This tracksuit is warm, soft on the skin and looks trendy. Pair it with the right pair of shoes and you are good to go.

Price: Rs. 1,679

3. Be savage Full Sleeves Co Ords Tracksuit

This Be savage Full Sleeves Co Ords Tracksuit defines comfort at its best. This trendy casual tracksuit for women is especially designed with soft fabric that makes you look stylish even when you are stretching or working out.

Why pick Be savage Full Sleeves Co Ords Tracksuit?

The body fit tights with quick dry fabric is extremely light in weight and allows your skin to breathe. It has a striped neckline and long sleeve style to keep you warm and cosy.

Price: Rs. 999

4. CHKOKKO Trendy Sports Gym Women Track suit

This CHKOKKO Trendy Sports Gym Women Track suit comes with a soft jacket, full zipper suit and easy to weather pull-on pants. The high quality smooth front zipper, side zippered pockets for both tops and bottoms makes this tracksuit practical and convenient.

Why pick CHKOKKO Trendy Sports Gym Women Track suit?

This tracksuit is fabricated in polyester fabric and is designed by using the ultra soft 4 way stretchable material that will leave no place for disappointments. With 4 out 5 stars ratings, this tracksuit is worth the buy.

Price: Rs. 1,169

5. Anaghakart Women Solid Track Suit

This Anaghakart Women Solid Track Suit is the call of fashion. It is tailored from 100 percent cotton and has a regular fit. The joggers of this tracksuit for women comes with an elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring and free rise. The slim fit pants give you a trendy and relaxed feel. On the other hand, the double pocket zippered jacket takes your sporty look to another level.

Why pick Anaghakart Women Solid Track Suit?

This tracksuit is ideal for all seasons. With great comfort and high quality fabric, this track suit will be your go-to pair when you feel like working out. You can also embrace your leisurely time by slipping into this trendy tracksuit.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 789

6. Laabha Black & Pink Colourblocked Track Suit

This Laabha Black & Pink Colourblocked Track Suit is a trendy casual tracksuit designed for those who love to stand out in glory. If you are among those who are not much of a denim-fan, then this tracksuit is what you need to snag at the earliest. It is comfortable, lightweight, trendy, chic and everything that you ever wished for.

Why pick Laabha Black & Pink Colourblocked Track Suit?

This tracksuit assures maximum comfort during your training period. With 4.7 out of 5 stars ratings, this tracksuit will be your forever companion that will take you on a trip packed with nothing but comfort.

Price: Rs. 950

7. Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular Track Pants

This Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular Track Pants exhibits a cut n sew design that features snug ribbed trims at cuffs and hem of the hooded sweatshirt. The jogger has an elasticated waistband with a contrast drawstring for a personalised fit.

Why pick Amazon Brand - Symbol Women's Regular Track Pants?

With 4.3 out of 5 stars ratings, this tracksuit will never disappoint you. Complete your look with the best white sneakers or sport shoes and slay it swag.

Price: Rs. 4,198

Deal: Rs. 1,509

8. RNG EKO GREEN Seamless Track Suit for Women

This RNG EKO GREEN Seamless Track Suit for Women is an antic bacterial and anti-static tracksuit for women. It is soft, comfortable and comes with a quick dry technology.

Why pick RNG EKO GREEN Seamless Track Suit for Women?

The breathable fabric of this tracksuit serves you with good elasticity, flexibility and comfort. The zipper jacket can also be used for casual outgoing. With 4.3 out of 5 stars ratings, this tracksuit is worth the value.

Price: Rs. 2,850

9. Women's Solid Stripes Track Suit

This Women's Solid Stripes Track Suit is everything that you ever wished for. Get into your sports shoes and slip into ultimate comfort brought to you by this tracksuit.

Why pick Women's Solid Stripes Track Suit?

This Women's Solid Stripes Track Suit can be worn as loungewear too. No matter what the weather is, stay comfortable and casual throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

10. Alan Jones Clothing Cotton Athletic Gym Running Sports Track Suit For Women

This Alan Jones Clothing Cotton Athletic Gym Running Sports Track Suit For Women is a durable tracksuit that will last long for years even after frequent use. The softer texture of the fabric provides utmost comfort with strength.

Why pick Alan Jones Clothing Cotton Athletic Gym Running Sports Track Suit For Women?

This tracksuit is crafted from pure cotton and hence leaves no space for discomfort. It has a simple design and neat stitching so that you don't have to compromise your style quotient.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 999

11. YOGYATA Women Zipper Tracksuit

This YOGYATA Women Zipper Tracksuit is made of high quality material, it will keep you warm and comfortable. Stylish and Comfortable! It's great for jogging, running, lounging, traveling, sports and other activities.

Why pick YOGYATA Women Zipper Tracksuit?

The track jacket of this tracksuit will not only be the go-to sportswear for you, but it will also give you stylish looks on other occasions. This is a durable product that comes with all the attributes that you look for in a tracksuit.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 1,049

12. TEMPEST Full Sleeves Tracksuit

This TEMPEST Full Sleeves Tracksuit is a solid, regular fit, comfy and fashion casual tracksuit, suitable for many occasions. With no trace of fading and no deformation, this tracksuit is a must-have suit for all kinds of weather.

Why pick TEMPEST Full Sleeves Tracksuit?

This tracksuit comes with an anti-micro bacterial technology. This technology is used to wick the sweat from your body and keep your body always cool and fresh to get ready for any activities.

Price: Rs. 1,899

Deal: Rs. 999

So which tracksuit are you planning to update your wardrobe with? Snag them all before they are gone and stay comfy throughout the day. Get into your sports shoes and lay some bold fashion styles without compromising comfort.

