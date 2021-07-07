The trend of voluminous statement sleeves is here to stay!

Oversized, power-packed sleeves are the season’s newest must-haves!

When you see puffed and stylised sleeves, is the first thought coming to mind Victorian era fashion – and you are absolutely right! Victorian-inspired garments have made the rounds in every other decade, reimagined and contemporised every time. The most recent one has been Victorian era-inspired sleeves that popped back up in 2018, and are a huge mainstream trend this year! The fashion narrative this year has been focused on joyful expression, bold and vibrant dressing, in accordance with the current zeitgeist – and what better way to flaunt it than with larger-than-life sleeves?

Types of voluminous sleeves

Although there are many different kinds of sleeves, especially in women’s fashion, we are here to list some of the most versatile, stylish and commonly available sleeve types so that you too can shop them and style yourself with the latest trends!

1. Leg of Mutton Sleeves

As bizarre as the name sounds, this type of sleeve is actually super fun and bold to wear! Also called Gigot sleeves in French, these have an unusual shape due to the voluminous gathering of fabric around the shoulder and upper arm, which then tapers to a narrow, tightly fitted end. Currently, a shorter, stylised version of these sleeves are a huge trend – short leg of mutton sleeves, which end in a tight fit above the elbow, providing a much more enhanced shoulder. These work best with a rectangular, sweetheart or V-shaped neckline. Here’s one you can buy today –

2. Ruched Sleeves

Ruching is a technique of overlaying gathered fabric to create a ripple-like effect. When done on sleeves, these look extremely chic, elegant and mature. The fit is loose yet simultaneously structured and dynamic, which creates a unique interest in your whole outfit. These can be full sleeves, 3/4th, half or even till the elbow, and can work with wide and high necks – extremely versatile indeed! Get the look –

3. Circular Flounce Sleeves

These are the most commonly found in women’s wear especially because they look super cute and suit every body type - one can virtually never go wrong with these! These sleeves are essentially a combination of straight 3/4th sleeves and a circular pattern piece that is gathered and stitched at its edge. You can think of it as a mini circle skirt, but for your arm! The gathers give it a ‘flounced’ appearance and hence the name was coined. Shop it today –

4. Puff Sleeves

These are the classics and the first thought that comes to mind when visualising voluminous sleeves. To create puff sleeves, which are generally short, fabric is gathered at the shoulders and at the bottom end of the sleeve, but is full in between, around the bicep area – this gives it the ‘puffed’ appearance. These frequented kids’ wear, especially frocks and gowns for little girls. For modern trends, puffed sleeves are stylised and slightly elongated in women’ wear to give it a fun yet mature look. Here is a look can you can shop –

5. Bishop Sleeves

Bishop sleeves are directly inspired by the medieval bishop’s robe and make for a classic look, but are far from boring! They are usually full-length sleeves, with a fluid and slightly fuller structure as we move to its bottom, and is gathered at the wrist, usually in the form of a cuff. As you can see in the following dress, bishop sleeves look really elegant with a narrow and deep V-neckline!

