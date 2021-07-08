Trends 101: 6 Fashion trends that have been recurring this year and are destined to stay

Fashion trends come and go but some of them are so good that they become a part of our lifestyle.

The fashion world is constantly changing and new trends are finding their ways into our lives time and again. However, there are some trends that make us feel so comfortable yet stylish that we just cannot seem to let them go. Here, we have listed a few fashion trends that have been widely portrayed by our favourite celebrities this year and are not only stylish but also extremely comfortable. Not only that, as a fashion-lover and enthusiast, I firmly believe that adding these trends into your wardrobe is going to be a major investment since these trends are definitely here to stay and super versatile!

Puffy Sleeves

The puff-sleeve trend made its entry into the fashion world in 2018 and at the time it seemed like just the season’s newest must-have. Since then, it has been a major part of a lot of fashionista’s wardrobes. The larger-than-life sleeve has presented itself in many variations and each one has been welcomed and loved. The ability to make any outfit look glamorous, has made these sleeves our favourite.

Price: $13.99

Buy Now

Jewel-Toned Outfits

Jewel tones are rich, luxurious colours like oxblood, emerald, navy, and fuschia. They are the perfect way to dress up a look and give a pop of colour to a rather normal outfit. A gorgeous jewel-toned dress or skirt is a smart investment that could be worn for many seasons to come. A jewel-toned dress can be dressed up or down with a dozen things you probably already own.

Price: $12.99

Buy Now

Highlighter Neon

Neon outfits have made their way into the fashion world several times. Every time they leave, they have always managed to make a comeback. So if you thought you had seen the last of the neon trend, you are wrong. Neon is still extremely relevant on the fashion front. This trend is definitely a thing and it is here to stay.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

Pinstripes

Pinstripes are a tried and true pattern that we most often associate with suiting or office-appropriate attire. While that aspect of the pattern should not really be defined as a trend, the use of fine lines on items like bustier tops, pleated mini skirts, and statement trousers certainly can. This trend is certainly gaining steam and can be styled in a number of ways, adding life into the most basic pieces.

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

Polka Dots

There are certain prints that follow a seasonal pattern and then there are prints that follow a longer trend cycle, becoming seemingly retro before coming back in again. Polka dots are one such trend. They feel distinctly reflective of the past, but are reappearing in modern ways. It's safe to say that they are never going out of style since they are fun and graphic, and always a statement look that feels chic without being too serious.

Price: $16.99

Buy Now

Utility Pants

Cargo pants or utility pants have made a comeback yet again, and this time we must accept the fact that they are hands down the best pair of bottoms one can own. The pants provide utility and convenience with their undistracting design, which includes two large pockets on the sides of the thighs. The fashion world has gladly accepted these bottoms and have also reinvented them in many stellar street style moments.

Price: $31.98

Buy Now

