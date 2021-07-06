Trendy must-have accessories in 2021 to take your wardrobe up a notch!

Is your wardrobe complete? Not without these trendy accessories!

The right accessories can elevate your wardrobe and take even the blandest of outfits to greater levels of fashionable success! The world of accessories is truly fabulous, and they can be some of the most versatile elements of your wardrobe. They can act as bridges between 2 other pieces, they can be final touches to a curated outfit, and they can even be the starting points!

Not unlike fashion, the realm of accessories also keeps shifting. Presently, the power lies with retro-inspired, quirky and chunky accessories to complement the trend of laidback silhouettes and comfort as a priority. Check out some of the trendiest pieces and buy them today to add that extra zest to your OOTDs!

1. Coreteq Floral Printed Bucket Hat

We have clearly been obsessed with this revived 90s trend, and for good reason! Bucket hats have such an easy-going aura about them that they go well with every face shape and size, and best with casual or chic streetwear. Floral prints bring a vibrant 70s touch to it, and we’re all for it!

₹ 449.00 – Buy Now.

2. Generic Clay Marshmallow Drop Earrings

Clay jewelry and pastels are both in trend, and give off the cutest chic vibes ever! You can rock these a pastel coloured, monotone outfit to truly fit in with the fashionable crowd of summer 2021.

₹ 330.00 – Buy Now.

3. Dervin Unisex Rectangular Sunglasses

We have previously talked about how perfectly urban-chic these big framed, vibrantly tinted and geometrical sunglasses look! Influencers and popstars are all about these tinted sunglasses, and you too can rock these for an Insta-ready ensemble and wow your followers!

₹ 459.00 – Buy Now.

4. NuVew Cat Eye Sunglasses

We are midway in 2021 – you have definitely seen every single popstar and celebrity don cat eye sunglasses by now! These sleek and stylish sunglasses are a 90s-inspired revamped trend that can give a quirky edge to any outfit, especially if you are wearing loose denims!

₹ 398.00 – Buy Now.

5. Trendy Club Scrunchies – 15 pieces

After decades of being pushed aside as uncool items, scrunchies are finally cool and how! Widely popularised by internet teen cultures (Eleven from Stranger Things anyone?), scrunchies are fun and practical! They are much gentler on your hair than regular ties, and on a slicked back low ponytail, they can spruce up any outfit! We know most of you hang out with the scrunchies on your wrists – that’s super chic too!

₹ 199.00 – Buy Now.

6. Chumbak Macrame Tote Bag

Macrame and net bags scream summer 2021, but are also very practical and stylish. These can be made using various techniques like basket weaves and netting, but the quirky Chumbak brings this super boho-chic and practical bag made using macrame knotting!

₹ 798.00 – Buy Now.

Share your comment ×