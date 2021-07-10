Trendy outfits that you can wear day to night

When you have a full day planned, look good both in the day as well as at night with these versatile outfits.

There are busy days when you absolutely have no time to change outfits and might have to wear one outfit all day long. Your day might start with a brunch with your girls, or a work meeting and then lead into a date night or a formal get together. Irrespective of the event and occasion, you may need outfits that can pass off as daytime looks as well as evening looks. Such outfits are a dream-come-true as they help in saving ample amounts of time and efforts. We have got versatile outfits that look good throughout the day. So check it out and transform your fashion wardrobe into a versatile yet stylish one!

Satin-Silk Outfits

Satin outfits work well for both day and night. They look extremely sophisticated and are known to add a poise to your demeanor during the day and a touch of dazzling glam at night. They make for a great brunch wear as well as a great formal wear.

Price: $17.49

Buy Now

Blazer Dresses

A blazer dress exudes an aura of class, charisma and confidence. It works wonders for a daytime as well as a nighttime outfit, especially if you want to juggle between a business meeting and a night out. It looks stylish on any occasion and is bound to make heads turn.

Price: $12.13

Buy Now

Earthy Prints

Earthy and unconventional prints are so in trend right now. They are a great way to sport a look that works through the whole day. You can choose prints that match your style quotient and slay all day long.

Price: $26.99

Buy Now

Velvet Outfits

Velvet signifies royalty and sophistication, and is also super trendy. A touch of velvet to your attire can make it look super glam and formal. Thus, it makes for a great day wear and evening wear.

Price: $12.99

Buy Now

Leather Skirts

Leather skirts are undoubtedly the most stylish pieces that one may own. Mini leather skirts can be worn for a daytime lunch date or a work event and even for a night out with friends. It is surely to make a strong style statement.

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

Pantsuits

Pantsuits make an extremely powerful statement and can be styled during the day for a meeting with clients or at night, for a formal get together with your colleagues. Pantsuits ooze out class and add a flamboyance to your overall look.

Price: $53.99

Buy Now

