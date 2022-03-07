Trendy sunglasses for men: 9 Types of sunglasses every man must have

The warm, sunny season is here and it is time for all the dapper men to stock up their sunglass collection. Sunglasses come in a variety of shapes and are made with various materials and lenses. From timeless styles such as the classic aviator, round, and square sunglasses to more extravagant styles including clubmaster sunglasses, the choices for men are limitless. Here, we have a list of the best trendy sunglasses that are budget-friendly and highly durable.

Trendy sunglasses for men

1. Aviator Sunglasses

Titan UV Protected Aviator Men’s Sunglasses

Aviators were initially developed for pilots to protect their eyes whilst flying. Now aviators have made the crossover from a functional safety item to a fashionable must-have. Their vintage thin metal frames and kaleidoscopic reflective lenses are instantly recognisable. The adaptable and timeless nature of aviators has made them one of the most popular choices of sunglasses in history.

Price: Rs.4899

Buy Now

2. Wayfarer Sunglasses

Arnette Slickster Wayfarer Sunglasses

After the popularisation of Aviators, the Wayfarers made their entry into the fashion world and became an instant hit! They are a great choice if you want to move away from metal frames and offer a more modern shape of lens. Wayfarers have a square-like appearance with rounded edges that evoke a more casual appearance. These sunglasses from Arnette are made of sustainable material including bio-based plastic which means that you would be taking a step towards preserving nature by purchasing these.

Price: Rs.9088

Buy Now

3. Round Sunglasses

Arnette Round Sunglasses

A must-have among trendy festival-goers, round sunglasses were first popularised by the most famous of The Beatles, John Lennon and now after years, these babies are back in trend! Thin round frames create a vintage vibe, while thicker round frames are a modern and chic alternative. These sunglasses from Arnette are made of sustainable material including bio-based plastic which means that you would be taking a step towards preserving nature by purchasing these.

Price: Rs.3684

Buy Now

4. Clubmaster Sunglasses

Fastrack Gradient Men’s Sunglasses

Clubmasters have a very particular type of framing that separates them from other styles. The frame usually sits on the top half of the lens and does not wrap around the bottom half. These were very popular during the 1950s and 60's and were also known as browline sunglasses. While they may not get as much attention as some of the other shapes, they are still a great choice of frame, especially if you prefer to wear different colours.

Price: Rs.2499

Buy Now

5. Wrap Sunglasses

Fastrack UV Protected Wrap-Around Sunglasses

These are also known as shield sunglasses and are considered great for sports. Their functionality and design are ideal active lifestyles. They are called wrap sunglasses as their frame shape wraps around your head, providing peripheral coverage and allowing a wider field of vision. These types of sunglasses are the most popular among athletes and those who enjoy playing sports.

Price: Rs.1699

Buy Now

6. Square Sunglasses

Arnette Men’s Square Sunglasses

Square sunglasses offer versatility, classical style and above all, mystery. They are known for their extreme versatility. Square sunglasses will suit nearly every face shape but work exceptionally well for those with round faces as they add angles and structure. These sunglasses from Arnette are made of sustainable material including bio-based plastic which means that you would be taking a step towards preserving nature by purchasing these.

Price: Rs.1318

Buy Now

7. Oval Sunglasses

Fastrack Gradient Oval Men’s Sunglasses

Oval frames have a rounded appearance but are more generous in width than they are in length, comfortably covering the entire eye for maximum sun protection. Oval lenses are perfect for every occasion – smart or casual - and look incredibly stylish when the frames are thicker and one colour tone. Nail the care-free but classy look every time with these oval sunnies.

Price: Rs.2099

Buy Now

8. Rectangle Sunglasses

Vincent Chase By Lenskart Rectangle Sunglasses

Rectangle frames are a softer alternative to square frames. Far narrower, they pull focus towards the centre of the face, which makes them highly compatible with oblong and longer-shaped faces. They're available in a wide range of styles including retro, sporty, casual and vintage.

Price: Rs.1415

Buy Now

9. Hexagonal Sunglasses

Roman Kings Hexagonal Sunglasses

Hexagonal sunglasses combine a round and square frame shape for a trendy alternative. The modern aesthetic is a forward fashion choice, great for those looking to stand out in something a little bit different.

Price: Rs.1388

Buy Now



Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Amazon Sale Offers Today: Best hair removal products for women on discount