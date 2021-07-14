Twirl your way through trends and style by adding these 6 types of skirts into your wardrobe

Skirts are definitely a wardrobe essential and a major fashion trend this year. So add these must-haves to your wardrobe before it's too late!

This year has been all about the raging bottoms! From wide leg pants to joggers to denim shorts, it has been all about the bottoms you wear. Skirts have also been a major trend this year and are definitely a wardrobe essential. A lot of women do not have skirts at all in their wardrobe. They may think that it is easier to just keep a few classic dresses on hand. However, skirts are extremely versatile because they can be switched up and worn with a variety of different tops. If you are looking to add some skirts to your wardrobe, these skirts are definitely where you should start!

Denim Skirt

I guess we all have worn denim skirts while growing up. The beauty of denim skirts is that they are still in vogue and they are the easiest to style with basic T-shirts and sneakers, just like how we would style them back in the day.

Pleated Skirt

This style is distinguished by vertical pleats running along the length of the skirt giving it an easy-to-wear textured look. From metallic shades to bold prints, these babies are everywhere!

Pencil Skirt

Straight fit which is snug at the hips and tight at the knees, we totally dig this sultry style and are glad to see them go beyond office meetings.

Wrap-Around Skirt

A simple piece of fabric which you can wrap around to make a straight skirt, how much easier and chicer can this get!

Tulle Skirt

It is not easy to pull off the ballerina look outside of a performance of Swan lake, but with a tulle skirt you can get the same femininity in your wardrobe without resorting to a full-on tutu.

Leather Skirt

Leather skirts are undoubtedly the most stylish pieces that one may own. Mini leather skirts can be worn for a daytime lunch date or a work event and even for a night out with friends. It is surely to make a strong style statement.

