Types of trendy flared jeans that can flatter every body type!

Life would have been great had it been like The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants – you and your besties find one pair of jeans that flatters every figure and hugs all curves. Unfortunately, such magical denims don’t exist. However, what if we told you that there are certain styles and silhouettes of jeans that can flatter every body type? You would be as thrilled as we are!

Fashion trends are always cyclic in nature, which means you are bound to see retro styles and fits back in trend every now and then, revamped and revitalised to suit modern urban fashionistas. The current rage – 70s inspired flared jeans and loose silhouettes! The past year of putting comfort as a priority blends perfectly with the need for chic streetwear as we gradually move out of the lockdown with flared jeans trending in 2021.

What are flared jeans?

These are essentially denims that are fitted at the waist and gradually widen moving towards the hemline. In context of loose silhouettes, there are 3 kinds of flared jeans with very subtle differences in terms of cut and fit-

1. Wide leg jeans – These were more popularly known as bell-bottoms, especially in the 70s. These can be low or medium waisted and start flaring from the knee down, forming its namesake bell-like shape of the trouser leg.

2. Bootcut jeans – These can be looked at as rather toned-down versions of the wide leg jeans. Bootcut jeans were traditionally low-waisted, but have now been stylized as high waisted jeans that are fitted at the waist and thighs, and only flare around the ankles. The difference between bell-bottoms and bootcuts lie in their fitting and flare measurements.

3. Straight/Mom-fit jeans – These usually have a high waist and tapered leg that are made of rigid denim. This fit is often confused with boyfriend jeans- they are not the same. Boyfriend jeans in comparison are slouchier, low waisted and have a straighter fit. If the trouser legs are slimmed down in construction, these are often termed girlfriend jeans.

All these jeans are extremely comfortable, retro revivals and totally in trend right now! These work well with every body type because they fit and flare at all the right places- giving a slim, taller appearance while also perfectly accentuating your natural curves. Check out some that you should buy today!

1. ONLY Fit and Flare Jeans

These are subtler versions of bootcut jeans since they are not flared very wide towards the hem of the trouser leg. These will make your legs look longer and slimmer.

2. Sisney Bootcut Jeans

This is the perfect silhouette to look slimmer, walk taller and head out looking super chic! This is the ideal bootcut jeans, even for bottom heavy women- the fitted waist and thighs accentuate the natural curves, and the flare at the balances out the shape!

3. Malachi Regular Mom Fit Jeans High Waist

These high-rise, relaxed fit jeans are the perfect mom-fit for women who do not want the drama of an extremely flared leg, but still wish for the comfort and balanced shape.

4. ONLY Straight fit Jeans

These straight-fit checked jeans by ONLY are perfect for casual street-chic as well as semi-formal occasions. These are high waisted and easy to style!

