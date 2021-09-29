Unpacking the cottagecore aesthetic on a budget

Cottagecore is one of the recurring buzzwords that we keep bumping into, be it on Instagram, twitter or a random YouTube comment section. Also referred to a farmcore or rural core, this theme idolises slow living by baking, farming and living in the countryside. Fashion is a major component of this subculture as it easily translates the underlying innuendo visually, for masses to acknowledge. Floral prints, poofy sleeves, ruffled and tiered skirts in somber colours easily fall into the umbrella of cottagecore, as mildly whimsical and effortless silhouettes define this trend. So, if you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe after having a ‘faerie inspired’ awakening or just love keeping up with trends, be sure to check the following pieces out!

1. Lavender Tiered Dress

This lavender number in a fit and flare silhouette can be deemed as the poster child for cottagecore dresses. Featuring a ruched center front seam along with an empire line cascading bottom, this dress is all things easy breezy and adorable. It would complement every body shape, size and colour equally so go grab this dress now!

PRICE: ₹ 849

2. Square Neck A Line Dress

This Bridgerton ‘esque silhouette with an elegant square neck is a must have for a multitude of reasons. Be it a dinner date, a corporate luncheon or a vacation, this versatile piece is an absolute need. Not too long, not too short, it features a short bishop sleeve that gives it the playful attribute that cottagecore always relies on.

PRICE: ₹ 647

3. White Midi Dress

The sheer simplicity coupled with the understated chicness is an obvious characteristic of this dress. The white will complement every woman who wears it and also project her as a nymph diva of sorts. The off-shoulder neckline and the smocking at the waist makes it all the more stylish and dreamier. Get your hands on this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 649

4. Printed Chiffon Dress

This sheer chiffon dress with a high barricaded neck is very on brand with the cottagecore aesthetic. Featuring multicolour abstract prints and short ruffles near the neck and shoulder seams, this outfit would add a great deal of chicness to your wardrobe.

PRICE: ₹ 529

5. Kimono Style Mustard Top

Moving on from dresses, we have a few tops that would surely enamor you. This kimono style wrap around mustard top is an absolute need! Made in good quality polyester, it features prominent floral repeats throughout. Pair it with jeans/ palazzos and you’re good to go!

PRICE: ₹ 546

6. Floral Crop Top

This crop top is an underrated piece. Versatile in terms of styling be it with a skirt, jeans, trousers or even as a blouse to your saree, this top is an absolute essential. It features a V shaped neckline and a pleated detail at the bust area which makes it standout. It would surely win the midriff baring trend as the front panels can be tied up at the back making it visually pleasing to look at!

PRICE: ₹ 479

