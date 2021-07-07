Upgrade your wardrobe with these trendy millennial approved cool fashion products

The fashion cycle doesn’t wait for anyone to catch up with its speed. It goes on and we pick the trends that reflect our own style and tweak it up in our own way. If you are still wearing those boring clothes from a decade ago, here are a few chic finds from Nordstrom that you can try your hands on to look dapper this season. From classy accessories to sassy clothing, level up your fashion game with these stunning choices.

Dapper shoes

Matching your shoes with your outfits is a huge trend of the season. Instead of picking the casual sneakers add the wow factor with classy boots or loafers in solid hues. Let the texture and its design stand out and set you on fire!

Fancy yet cosy style

Party to cosy evening walks, find styles that are versatile and suit your moods of the day. Be it with little sparkles for a party charm or sporty overalls to make you cosy throughout the activity and also put you on the active shoes, these are the must-have wardrobe essentials for every Gen-Z girl.

Minimal & cool accessories

Minimal accessories should be your go-to pick to slay the season in statement-making styles. These aesthetic contemporary layered bracelets and anklets are a winning choice to keep things subtle yet mind-blowing.

Which of the 6 fashion picks do you like the most tell us in the comments below.

