Valentine’s Day 2022: 8 Fashion accessories you can gift your girlfriend

If your girlfriend is your support system, your pillar of strength, your partner in crime and your best friend, then it is time to show her just how much you love and appreciate her this Valentine’s Day. Every girl is a fashionista in her own way and there’s literally no girl in this world who does not like to dress up. Gift your girlfriend these chic fashion accessories and make sure she is always trendy and stylish.

1. Miraggio Amora Crossbody Bag

A crossbody bag has a fixed spot in a woman's wardrobe. On days when she does not want to carry a lot of stuff with her, she can opt for a crossbody bag. This crossbody bag is an ideal choice when she simply wants to carry her phone, keys and cash. The versatile colour and the heart on it will add the perfect Valentine touch to your gift.

Price: Rs.2449

Buy Now

2. Teal By Chumbak Classic Watch & Bracelet Set

If your girlfriend is always late for your date nights, gift her this watch which will help her always stay bright on time! This watch comes with bracelets and charms, making it a perfect accessory for a date night. This water-resistant watch comes with an analog display with a round dial that runs on quartz movement, which makes the watch highly accurate and durable.

Price: Rs.1747

Buy Now

3. Miraggio Ruby Shoulder Bag

Ah, how the 90s fashion aesthetic is living vicariously and thriving might we add, through the comeback of the classic shoulder bag. It's a must have for many reasons. It is a great stylish addition to parties or laid-back work events, easy to carry on the shoulder, arm or as a clutch and that we don't see this resurgence dying ever again! The white colour and the endearing pink heart charm is surely going to make your girl blush.

Price: Rs.2449

Buy Now

4. KazarMax Women’s Walking Shoe

If you want to motivate your girlfriend to get her life back on track and take a step towards fitness, gift her these super stylish walking shoes that will not only uplift her activewear game but will make her want to actually go for a run! These shoes are super comfortable and feature a memory foam bed, ensuring that your girlfriend’s feet remain soft and happy.

Price: Rs.1499

Buy Now

5. Sukutu Mini Heart Shaped Clutch Purse

Give your heart to your girlfriend (quite literally) with this adorable mini heart-shaped clutch. This clutch comes with a chain which means that you can also use it as a sling bag. The bag has a smooth suede outer material with polyester lining and a safe clasp closure on the top with a shiny rhinestone. Your girl can carry this bag on your Valentine’s date night and make heads turn!

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

6. Fastrack Women Sunglasses

If your girl spends most of her time outdoors, then gift her these chic sunglasses that will uplift her confidence and keep her in style. These sunglasses have 100 percent UV protection and will shield your girl’s beautiful eyes from the sun. They are highly durable and comfortable yet light with no compromise on style.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

7. True Human Faux Leather Women’s Clutch

Every girl needs a daily clutch or wallet to keep her essentials intact. This faux leather clutch does not only look extremely trendy and stylish, but the cute hearts all over it, also gives it a romantic look. Ensure that your girlfriend’s belongings like her cards and cash are always safe by gifting her this wallet. It is extremely spacious and compact, and will become your girl’s favourite in no time!

Price: Rs.389

Buy Now

8. KazarMax Women’s Shimmered Pink Sneakers

If your girl simply cannot deal with heels and loves to stay in her comfort zone, then these shimmery sneakers are the perfect gift for her! These pink sneakers can literally be styled with any outfit and will elevate the look of her attire. She can team them with jeans, a dress, shorts and even a skirt. These shoes have been designed for women who need a pair of comfortable footwear for their day trips.

Price: Rs.1499

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Chocolate Day 2022: 8 Chocolate infused skincare products that you can gift your wife