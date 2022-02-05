Valentine's Day gifts for wife: 6 Handbags under Rs 1999 that are chic & trendy

A woman can never have enough handbags and that’s exactly why they are the perfect item to gift. Handbags are useful and a quintessential part of making a style statement. A classy handbag can even add oomph to your casual look. This Valentine’s Day, gift your wife a stunning handbag that’ll remind her of you every time and everywhere she carries it to. Here are some stunning options from Amazon that are both affordable without giving up the luxe classy look.

Pearl bag

Anything in pearl hue reverberates elegance and this pearl adorned tote bag is an interesting piece that’ll go well with both western and ethnic outfits. This exquisite and elegant hand-made bag is firm and doesn't deform easily.

Price: Rs 1199

Snake-skin leather bag

Loaded with practical features such as spacious compartments, slip pockets for mobiles and chargers and inner zippers, this luxe-looking chrome yellow bag is a classy piece your wife will definitely love. Apart from the cushioned top handle it also features crossbody straps.

Price: Rs 1199

Embroidered clutch bag

This is the one you should get if your wife loves everything glitz and glam. The golden sparkly embroidery on the black velvet base stands out and oozes royal vibes. It's perfect to team up with her wedding-ready outfit or party look.

Price: Rs 1399

Blush pink quilted bag

Quilted bags are all the rage now! Get her this elegant blush pink bag to celebrate Valentine’s Day in full-on happiness as this trendy piece could be the one she really wants you to gift her.

Price: Rs 1459

Vintage leather bag

Here’s one of my personal favourite bags that gives vintage vibes with its aesthetic beauty. It comes with a spacious inside that’s further segregated into smaller compartments and pouches with zips. They enable you to store and carry around your everyday items and knick-knacks in a much-organised manner.

Price: Rs 457

Dual-tone bag with scarf

In part dark green, part light green shade, this PU leather bag is a pretty looking bag with an interesting handle design. It also features a satin printed scarf knot on the handle that adds up the style of the bag.

Price: Rs 439

