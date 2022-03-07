Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli worked with the Pantone Color Institute to make Pink PP shade

The colour palette of Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show was a brand new shade created by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Pink PP, was a shade that the creative director created by collaborating with the Pantone Color Institute and mixed together Fuschia and black to create it.

The collection was unveiled at the Le Carreau du Temple in Paris and was all about less is more. Zendaya, Maluma and Lewis Hamilton were some of the biggest stars who showed up in support for the show that took place in the space that featured pink floors, walls, seats and everything else.

Novelist and artist Douglas Coupland even wrote special passages for this collection that were culminated and made into booklet form for the invitation of the show. Piccioli's new collection was essentially a study on how the single colour of the bright and energetic shade of pink could be used to create different outfits in the form of different silhouettes. The idea was to highlight the individuality of every piece since the outfits were created from a range of textures and fabrics including 3D applique work, jacquard, micro materials and so much more.

Everything from bags to accessories as well that were carried by the models and styled with pink outfits, were in the Valentino Pink PP shade.

