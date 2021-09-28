Versace & Fendi present JOINT collection 'Fendace' at Milan Fashion Week & its a match made in Italian heaven

Designers joining forces to launch new collections and do shows together is the new trend that's looking up in the fashion industry. Raf Simons joined hands with Prada, Gucci and Balenciaga collaborated for the Aria collection. Coming closer to home, designer Sabyasachi too has collaborated with Christian Louboutin! Now, Fendi and Versace, two Italian luxury fashion houses presented a dual runway show: Fendace.

Fendi's website describes Fendance as "Two iconic collections that celebrate the brands' artistic legacy from the perspective of Kim Jones and Donatella Versace." The press release also stated that this wasn't a collaboration. Fendi by Versace or Versace by Fendi is a pre-spring pop-up, which is a first in fashion history. The joint collection is the product of Jones and Versace, "Swapping roles to create these two collections," according to the release shared.

Presented in Milan, the show was divided into two. The first half of the iconic show featured Fendi's interpretation of Versace, followed by Versace's interpretation of Fendi. Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid and the iconic Naomi Campbell too walked the runway to present the one-of-its-kind collection.

While Versace's interpretation was all about a punk-rock aesthetic with the brand's iconic safety pins embellishing the pieces, the Fendi collection played with the brand's monogram and interlinked it with Versace's Greek key motifs.

The launch date for the capsule Pre-Spring 2022 collection is yet to be announced but we're positive that the collection will sell out like hot cakes as both the designers are known for their iconic creations!

