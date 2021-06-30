Vintage aesthetics and nostalgia: How to style retro elements for summer 2021

From 70s-inspired colour palettes and crochets to 90s-era accessories and denims, the runways have made it clear – retro aesthetics are in this summer!

The spring and summer fashion runways have made one thing very clear – vintage and retro-inspired aesthetics are back bigger and better! Huge design houses like Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Zimmermann and many others put forth chic and ultra-elevated takes on 70s and 90s fashion, with nuances that would appeal to the modern woman. The presentation of a fresh perspective on warm-weather dressing also brought reinterpretation and retro revival to the forefront in the world of fashion.

Whether your personal style is minimal, glamorous or eclectic, retro and vintage revivals have something for everyone!

What defined fashion of the 70s?

In the 70s, women’s fashion was largely influenced by hippie and bohemian subcultures. The increasing love for psychedelia and rock music also got heavily translated into fashion trends. Popular styles included frayed and flared jeans, flowy peasant blouses, denim midi skirts and maxi dresses. Paisley prints, floral landscapes, tie-dyes, crochets and muted pastel colour palettes also dominated that era.

These styles, along with accessories inspired from the 90s era are being reimagined to suit the times, and are hence an important part of every fashionista’s summer wardrobe in 2021! Whether you are already on the trend of reviving vintage wardrobe elements or you are on the lookout to upgrade your wardrobe, you must check out this elevated edit to shop with a retro twist!

1. Saava Women’s Tie-dye Crop Top

Trendy tie-dyed print on a fitted crop top is the easiest way to include a 70s touch in a modern way! The top is sleeveless with a faux tie-up front, and is made of a cotton and viscose blend that is an ideal fit for the summer season. Wear this with blue flared jeans, chunky white block heels and a small black handbag to have a truly chic and comfortable retro-inspired ensemble.

₹ 399.00

2. Usha Enterprises Crochet Crop Top

The boho colours and crochet, all scream 70s in this crop top! The fabric is very soft and stretchable which is ideal for warm weathers and laid-back days. You can pair this with a tie-dye wrap-around skirt in brown, rust coloured flip flops and cowrie shell accessories to have a beach and Insta-ready look inspired by the 70s!

₹ 549.00

3. Sisney High Waist Bootcut Cut Jeans

These are the most obvious and recognised bearer of retro aesthetics in fashion. Anybody wearing bootcut jeans instantly appears street-chic and ready to walk the ramp! You can even pair this with the first look in this list!

₹ 899.00

4. Craft Bazar Women’s Boho Embroidered Kaftan

Loose silhouettes, floral embroideries and contrasting colours are all in trend this year! Look at anything Masaba Gupta designed for 2021 and you will know that kaftans are the new way to relax and go on vacations in style! The bohemian appeal of this one in particular is a refreshing and subtle nostalgia for the 70s. You can wear this kaftan with some elevated flip flops and sunglasses with large black frames to complete the look.

₹ 1895.00

5. Myx Cotton Fit and Flare Dress

The wallpaper floral patterns, 3/4th peasant sleeves, colour combination and tassels all represent a nostalgic value in a modernised manner. A very practical piece for the summer season, this flowy A-line dress can be paired with chunky wooden block heels for a finished and stylish look.

₹ 801.00

6. Eden & Ivy Cotton Striped Midi Skirt

This is the perfect wardrobe collection to be your elegant best while also being playful and nostalgic of the 70s. The stripes in pastels are a direct embodiment of that decade that will look great paired with a plain white shirt with bishop sleeves and nude pink wedged heels!

₹ 722.00

7. Berrylush Floral Print Mini Dress

These are the delicate and vibrant paisley prints we were talking about! Along with that, the A-line silhouette, cap sleeves and joyful colour- all remind us of the 70s and a youthful summer! Wear this dress with white sneakers and a bucket hat to compliment!

₹ 778.00

8. Zacharias Cotton Bucket Hat

A 90s trend that made a rather unprecedented but welcome return into fashion for this year. This can make any outfit from drab to fab, and give it the retro touch it needs this summer! You can try pairing this hat with the first outfit idea (with the tie-dye crop top) as well.

₹ 299.00

9. Purple Feather Blue Denim Skirt

This list would have been incomplete without this cotton-denim blend, stretchable and high waist midi skirt. The perfect fit to revive the 70s, this skirt can give everybody a flattering silhouette and an easy retro aesthetic! You can pair this with a regular t-shirt with horizontal stripes in earthy tones and white strappy flip flops.

₹ 699.00

