Walk and talk in style: Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 brings upto 60 percent off on men's sports shoes

If you are the one who is obsessed with branded sports shoes then you have landed on the correct page. We bring to you a few high fashion branded shoes with blockbuster deals only on Amazon’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021. It is raining deals and discounts on everything that you were yearning on. Steal your favourite sports shoes at exciting prices to walk and talk in style.

1. Adidas Running Shoes

These Adidas Running Shoes in your shoe closet is all that you need to amp up your OOTD all year round. These shoes have a lace up closure with a round toe design. The synthetic material of the shoes is soft and provides all kinds of comfort to keep your feets warm and happy.

Price: Rs. 1349

Buy Now

2. Red Tape Walking Shoes

These Red Tape Walking Shoes have an EVA and air sole for sheer comfort. This full air sole makes the shoes lightweight and ensures flexibility. These shoes are also ideal for the workout enthusiastic in you. The high quality materials of the shoes makes it a durable pair.

Price: Rs. 1299

Buy Now

3. Skechers Go Fast Running Shoes

These running shoes are pull on shoes. Now you can run down the streets or jog in the trouble-free manner as these shoes are lace free. Nevertheless, the lace like pattern of the shoes is all that will attract your attention. Slide into these running shoes in the most stylish way with ease.

Price: Rs. 2249

Buy Now

4. New balance Men's FuelCell Echolucent Running Shoes

White shoes with black patterns will make you look smart and dapper. These shoes with a rubber sole are made up of polyester. They have a midsole cushioning for superior comfort while walking and running. The stylish look of this pair will make you stand out.

Price: Rs. 4200

Buy Now

5. Reebok Stride run shoes

These shoes have a flexible bottom for greater flexibility and movement while running and walking. It has a film treatment on the upper side that makes the footwear lightweight and smart. The lace up closure of the shoes and round toe feature will compel you to make it an everyday footwear.

Price: Rs. 1399

Buy Now

Now you don't have to hunt for the perfect pair of shoes within your budget. Amazon’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 is here to help you out. Steal blockbuster deals and save extra on your favourite pair of shoes.

Also Read: 5 Solutions to store and sip hot drinking water on the go in winter